Social media account Nintendo Patents Watch is on the lookout for new Nintendo patents, and it may have just spotted one of the most unusual, involving a violin-typed music device and your Joy-Con!

The patent was filed on 20th November 2023 and just published a few days ago, on 30th May 2025. And, as seen below on Bluesky, and over at the patent site itself where you can - if you can understand Japanese - read more details, and as explained by Nintendo Patents Watch, these diagrams show what looks like a device that simulates bow movement.

It also allows players to control the octave, scale, and volume by directing and tilting a controller along a cylindrical object. Almost like your changing and titling between violin strings.

A virtual violin patent from Nintendo has been published. By tilting and moving a Joy-Con along a cylindrical object (e.g., an arm or cardboard tube), player can control the octave, scale, and volume. The moving direction even simulates up-bow and down-bow. patentscope.wipo.int/search/en/de... — Nintendo Patents Watch (@ninpatentswatch.bsky.social) 2025-06-02T09:01:26.823Z

We've had a scan of the patent site itself, and the Status Report confirms that the device was created by Keisuke Iba, a programmer at Nintendo EPD. He's worked on Splatoon, Mario Kart 8 (and Deluxe), but his most recent credit is on Nintendo Switch Sports.

Nintendo Patents Watch goes on to join some dots for us in a fun follow-up post — Wii Music followed on from Wii Sports, after all. So, Switch Music following on from Switch Sports? We would 100% be down for that!

Mouse Mode would make for the perfect musical tool, after all. At least in terms of video games.

Keisuke Iba, the patent’s inventor, most recently worked on Nintendo Switch Sports. Just as Wii Music followed Wii Sports, is this patent a sign that Switch Music is being developed? — Nintendo Patents Watch (@ninpatentswatch.bsky.social) 2025-06-02T09:01:26.824Z

In fact, now that we're on the topic, this writer is not sure they've ever actually played Wii Music, so that's something that needs remedied now.

Would you like to see Nintendo's musical side return on Switch 2? Let us know!