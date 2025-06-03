Social media account Nintendo Patents Watch is on the lookout for new Nintendo patents, and it may have just spotted one of the most unusual, involving a violin-typed music device and your Joy-Con!
The patent was filed on 20th November 2023 and just published a few days ago, on 30th May 2025. And, as seen below on Bluesky, and over at the patent site itself where you can - if you can understand Japanese - read more details, and as explained by Nintendo Patents Watch, these diagrams show what looks like a device that simulates bow movement.
It also allows players to control the octave, scale, and volume by directing and tilting a controller along a cylindrical object. Almost like your changing and titling between violin strings.
We've had a scan of the patent site itself, and the Status Report confirms that the device was created by Keisuke Iba, a programmer at Nintendo EPD. He's worked on Splatoon, Mario Kart 8 (and Deluxe), but his most recent credit is on Nintendo Switch Sports.
Nintendo Patents Watch goes on to join some dots for us in a fun follow-up post — Wii Music followed on from Wii Sports, after all. So, Switch Music following on from Switch Sports? We would 100% be down for that!
Mouse Mode would make for the perfect musical tool, after all. At least in terms of video games.
In fact, now that we're on the topic, this writer is not sure they've ever actually played Wii Music, so that's something that needs remedied now.
Would you like to see Nintendo's musical side return on Switch 2? Let us know!
Most patents never see the light of day. But a new Wii Music type of game could be cool if Nintendo is developing one. Better tech, bigger ideas, etc... I just wouldn't get my hopes up completely until something concrete is confirmed for those who may be interested
If they make Nintendo Switch Music they NEED to copy the E3 Wii Music reveal.
I'll make myself a Switch Music Labo with a new Joy-Con and a used-up roll of kitchen paper
as a music and nintendo enthusiast, i am delighted to hear this, i hope it comes true! especially with mouse controls, this could be AMAZING!!!
Wii Music really didn’t deserve the scorn it got back then. I actually liked it and I LOVED playing Mii Maestro. The novelty of seeing my Miis of diverse characters all coming together to perform in an orchestra was oddly inspiring. Making music videos was fun too. If Nintendo could make a worthy successor, I’m cool with that.
Honestly, if Nintendo ever released a new Wii Music I would consider playing it (in more than one sense) as long as they expand on it - of course the execution of the instruments themselves can also be improved in ways like the ones shown in this patent etc., but what was really lacking in the original game is the amount and variety of music in my opinion!
Cotton eye joe here I go if it gets released?
