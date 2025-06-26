Yes, it's back! The latest Nintendo Download update for North America has arrived, delivering a host of new games to the eShop in North America. No, we didn't forget about it over the past few weeks, it's just a little thing called the Switch 2 has kept us faaaairly busy.



As always, be sure to drop a vote in our poll and comment down below with your potential picks for the week. Enjoy!

Switch eShop - Highlights

Tamagotchi Plaza (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment, 27th Jun, $39.99) - Tamagotchi Plaza is the latest entry in the Tamagotchi Connection: Corner Shop series of shop simulator games. Set in the charming Tamahiko Town, players manage a dozen different shops and engage with over 100 Tamagotchi by taking orders, helping with lost items and enhancing each shop’s reputation. Create the perfect glasses for your patrons in the Eyewear Shop, set tables to match your style at the Tea Shop, visit the Dentist where cavities are treated and more.

Switch eShop - New Releases

A Bibelot: Y-Break (Brainium Games, 26th Jun, $4.99) - No joke this time, I'll describe the game for what it is:- 10 levels, 3 difficulties, playable in 2 players Coop! - A Versus mode, against your enemy or friend, or against ? ? ? - Unlock skins and musics as you play the game (that's why there's only one new music this time)- 247

Against the Storm (Hooded Horse, 26th Jun, $29.99) - You are the Viceroy – a leader charged by the Scorched Queen to reclaim the wilderness and discover lost riches for the Smoldering City, civilization's last bastion against the Blightstorm that destroyed the old world. Unlike most survival city builders where your focus is on a single city, in Against the Storm you must build a vast, prosperous network of settlements populated by diverse fantasy races, each with their own specializations and needs.

Anvil Saga (HeroCraft, 26th Jun, $19.99) - Turn a ramshackle blacksmith shop into a successful enterprise in a challenging and endlessly varied world! Deal with local bandits, merchants, priests, as well as French and English soldiers. Manage workers with various quirks, improve facilities and tools to create better merchandise, decorate your smithy to attract high-paying customers!

Arcade Archives STRATEGY X (HAMSTER, 19th Jun, $7.99) - "STRATEGY X" is a tank-based shooting game released by KONAMI in 1981. Move the direction of artillery fire left and right to defeat enemies and replenish fuel while progressing through the stages. Aim to destroy the "IMMORTALIAN" waiting at the deepest part.

Ascendant (Imagisphere, 30th Jun, $9.99) - Defeat legendary abominations, build-craft unstoppable combinations of enchanted items, investigate an ancient evil, and ascend to freedom! Ascendant is a dungeon crawler with heavy Rogue-like elements. You will encounter 3 challenging biome specific enemies types as well as a new boss on every floor!

Bambas! (DevilishGames, 27th Jun, $14.99) - Remember when the streets were your playground, where every curb, puddle, or sidewalk became part of an epic mission? Bambas! brings that magic back, offering a sandbox game that lets you relive those carefree adventures with its innovative control system. Explore a vibrant Mediterranean coastal city bursting with detail, where creativity knows no bounds and exploration is your ticket to endless fun.

Better Listening, Better Connections (Lunaria Games, 19th Jun, $4.99) - Think you're not a good listener? You're not alone. Many people find listening uncomfortable or difficult—but with just a few simple techniques, it can become enjoyable, meaningful, and even empowering. This guide will show you how to build better relationships by changing the way you listen, and how to create a space where both you and others feel heard and understood. Listening is the key to moving forward—gently and confidently.

Block Party DX! (Max Interactive Studio, 26th Jun, $2.99) - Block Party DX! is a block puzzle game with an exciting twist—you have full control of where the blocks go! It’s a popular choice for casual play while providing a fun mental challenge. The goal is simple yet engaging: match and clear as many colored blocks as possible on the board.

Boxville 2 (Triomatica Games, 26th Jun, $12.99) - Two can friends had an important job from the mayor to set up fireworks for the city's celebration. But due to a mistake, the fireworks went off wrong, causing chaos in the city. Worse, one of the friends went missing. Now, the main character, a red can, has to explore different areas and secret spots in Boxville and even travel outside the city to fix everything and find his friend.

CarGo! (Ultimate Games, 26th Jun, $12.99) - CarGo! is a chaotic couch co-op for up to four players. Working as a team of couriers try to collect and deliver as many goods as possible while keeping an eye out for time, traffic and roadworks! Are you ready to start your journey in logistics? As a fresh delivery driver, you’ll take on various transportation tasks across the many islands of Carchipelago.

CarsWheels (GazeGames Interactive, 19th Jun, $19.99) - You’re actually racing tiny toy cars across a giant bedroom, with tracks built from pencils, books, pencil cases, and random stuff all over the floor. Everything around you becomes part of the track. Jump over slippers, smash through bananas, overtake your friend at the backpack corner — and constantly try to shove them off the road!

CRAYON DINO (GaniTani, 26th Jun, $6.10) - Crayon Dino: Dinosaur ColoringCrayon Dino is a newly released version that features only dinosaurs from the popular app 'Crayon Crayon'. Selected as a recommended app on, it delivers the same fun experience that made 'Crayon Crayon' hugely popular in Russia and the Middle East.

CULT VS GAL (Waku Waku Games, 26th Jun, $5.99) - CULT VS GAL is a fast-paced, old-school FPS packed with high-octane action. Your job? To step into the shoes of Saki “Hell Smasher” Daigokuin and annihilate the cult that threatens the empire. Complete with seven different versions of the ending theme song!

Dead of Darkness (eastasiasoft, 2nd Jul, $15.99) - Dead of Darkness is a 2D survival horror action-adventure presented in a mix of old-school pixel art and HD character illustrations. Explore the island in top-down style, carefully manage ammunition, find key items and interact with dozens of unique and memorable characters, all professionally voiced by an international cast.

Dragon Eclipse (AR Digital, 1st Jul, $9.99) - In Dragon Eclipse, you collect magical Mystlings—unique creatures that enhance your deck and join you in battle. Build your team of three Mystlings with distinct stats, abilities, and special cards. Remember that your beasts grow and evolve as you play, so understanding their nature is the key to victory!

Dungeons of Paint (Ratalaika Games, 27th Jun, $4.99) - Dungeons Of Paint is a classic top-down shooter inspired by paintball. Explore dark dungeons, blast baddies, and leave a trail of colorful paint in your artistic path of destruction. Grab different guns, and take down waves of enemies with ricochets of bouncy paint projectiles.

EGGCONSOLE Mado Monogatari 1-2-3 MSX2 (D4 Enterprise, 26th Jun, $15.26) - This RPG was released in Japan by COMPILE in 1990, the story follows a young girl aspiring to become a sorceress. It features three episodes depicting her graduation exam from Mado Kindergarten and her entrance into a magic school. The game is a 3D dungeon exploration RPG, with random encounter battles using a command-based system.

Fast Striker EX (NGDEV, 26th Jun, $14.95) - Fast Striker EX is a 2D CGI arcade shooting game with emphasis on scoring. You can choose between 4 game modes with different scoring systems. Contains 6 stages, 4 game modes, and 40+ fully-animated CGI enemies.

Flower Shop: The Complete Story (Ratalaika Games, 24th Jun, $14.99) - Take control of Steve as he spends a summer in Fairbook, working on the farm, making new friends, and maintaining old relationships. You can raise and sell your own crops, spend time with local girls, and schedule activities for your week in advance. The game features nine different endings that change based on your decisions throughout the game. Will Steve become a good, responsible farmer, find love, or both?

FRONT MISSION 3: Remake (Forever Entertainment, 26th Jun, $34.99) - FRONT MISSION 3: Remake is a tactical RPG set in a future where nations and corporations compete for dominance in a world shaped by powerful mechs called Wanzers. The game follows two diverging storylines based on an early choice made by the protagonist, Kazuki Takemura. Both narratives focus on a global conspiracy involving secret weapons, corporate greed, and nationalistic agendas.

Hirai Nya (FirePillar2, 19th Jun, $4.99) - Step into a combat-free Metroidvania world where your adventure revolves around exploration, puzzle-solving, and treasure hunt.

Hole Digging Master (NOSTRA GAMES, 26th Jun, $6.99) - The rules are as simple as possible - dig the hole. Dig deep. Deeper than you can even imagine. Don't be afraid to get your hands dirty, because there's real treasure waiting for you in the ground. Start digging and miracles will happen. You have no idea what could be under your lawn. Everything you find can be sold and used to upgrade your tools or buy new equipment to help you dig faster and find more.

Hope’s Farm 2 (Green Sauce, 20th Jun, $19.99) - Step into the world of Hope's Farm 2, where farming meets puzzle-solving! Help Hope and Noah transform a simple farmland into a thriving paradise. Grow crops, raise charming animals, and decorate your farm to reflect your style. Do you have what it takes to make Hope’s dream farm a reality?

Into The Emberlands (Daedalic Entertainment, 2nd Jul, $6.59) - As the chosen Lightbearer, you are equipped with a lantern fueled by light-bringing ember, allowing you to venture out into the Miasma. Bring back the lost Knacks and collect resources to rebuild and expand your village! But be aware, if the ember lantern fades you’ll become lost in Miasma yourself until the next bearer of light finds you…

Irem Collection Volume 3 (ININ Games, 1st Jul, $24.99) - ININ is back with Volume 3 of the IREM Collection, delivering a trio of fantastical shoot 'em ups! This time, Mr. Heli, Mystic Riders, and Dragon Breed, all in one explosive collection!

Klaus Lee – Thunderballs (Assemble Entertainment, 26th Jun, $12.99) - You remember Klaus Lee, right? ! No? Well, you should! He almost became a cop in Beverly Hills but then applied to be a private investigator in Hawaii and got bored waiting to find out if he got it. Moving back to Cali, he worked as an unknown stuntman while running a squad of troubleshooters that kept getting beaten to the clients by A much more successful Team.

Locomoto (THQ Nordic, 26th Jun, $29.99) - Locomoto is a cosy, life-sim adventure train game where you are the conductor! Customise, manage and expand your train as well as tend to your colourful, furry passengers. Board your train and embark on a journey through beautiful landscapes, all while enjoying the soft, lofi beats of an extensive original soundtrack.

Merge World Alchemist (AlignmentSharp, 26th Jun, $1.00) - Acquire materials by requesting collection from the Adventurer's Guild or by going out and collecting them yourself. Merge materials together to increase their level. Combine three types of materials to start alchemy. You can turn in the alchemy items you create in quests to the Merchant Guild.

Mind & Sight Spot the Difference Workout (TT, 26th Jun, $8.99) - Train your eyes and brain by finding the one hidden difference in each photo pair. It’s a simple and fun way to sharpen your focus and thinking.

Minos Dungeon (Afil Games, 25th Jun, $4.99) - Get ready to tackle clever puzzles, slippery blocks, and a very friendly minotaur! Minos Dungeon is a pixel art puzzle game that combines logic, strategy, and a good dose of creativity—perfect for those who love solving problems in a fun way.

No Heroes Here 2 (Mad Mimic, 1st Jul, $19.90) - A group of non-adventurers is the last hope in defending the castle in this chaotic co-op tower defense game with roguelike features. With up to 4 players, your party must organize the castle, work as a team to craft ammo, and shoot at enemies to protect your kingdom!

Oirbo (ImaginationOverflow, 26th Jun, $17.49) - Assemble yourself in a hostile spacecraft where almost everything that moves is trying to get you. The reason? Yours to discover! Explore, fight, and learn your purpose in this galactic action-adventure.

Pixel Game Maker Series Princess Pomu and the 5 Moons (Gotcha Gotcha Games, 26th Jun, $11.49) - Paint without T is PAIN! Princess Pomu just lost her Kingdom and her family was captured, and now she's possessed by an evil spirit! Master the simple but satisfying combo system, get more abilities, pick up weapons and explore the surreal world of Illeh in this cute metroidvania with a violent twist.

Prehistoric Gal (Ratalaika Games, 20th Jun, $4.99) - Everyone’s favorite ham-loving caveman named Dude has been abducted by evil space aliens. In this new adventure, our heroine must go on a quest through a colorful prehistoric world to save her beloved. Run and jump, level up, obtain helpful items, and even ride dinosaurs while overcoming challenging enemies and dangerous traps. Explore 4 colorful stone-age environments on Gal’s journey to free her ham-eating boyfriend.

Pro Roulette (Pix Arts, 27th Jun, $5.99) - Step into the glitzy world of high-stakes roulette with Pro Roulette, the ultimate single-player casino experience on Nintendo Switch. Whether you're a seasoned strategist or a newcomer chasing your first jackpot, Pro Roulette brings the timeless casino classic to life like never before.

RememPair (NoName-Epic Entertainment, 1st Jul, $5.00) - RememPair – Test Your Memory, Challenge Your Mind! Put your memory to the test with RememPair! Match pairs—or take it up a notch with groups of three or even four for an extra challenge.

Retro Drive: Revamped (No Gravity Games, 26th Jun, $9.99) - Burn rubber through the neon-lit streets of Retropolis in Retro Drive: Revamped, an indie arcade racer steeped in ‘80s nostalgia. Dodge deadly laser gates and outrun relentless police as you chase friends across vibrant, retro tracks. Master high-speed challenges in a thrilling time capsule of arcade fun. Packed with pop culture nods, this gem delivers pure, addictive racing action.

Robot girl’s dream -RobotBattleChampionship- (DeskClub, 26th Jun, $16.99) - This game is a 2D RPG game featuring a robot girl who has lost her memories. You can choose actions such as going out, working, and participating in tournaments, and enjoy encounters with unique humans and robots.The ending varies based on the actions you take, the choices you make, and the outcomes of your battles.

Ruffy and the Riverside (Phiphen Games LLC, 26th Jun, $19.99) - Ruffy and the Riverside is an open world action adventure game. So when the SWAP goes nowhere, Ruffy really gets going! He can do everything a hero can do: Climb, fight, jump, run, skate! Skate? Yes, of course! Ruffy doesn't need a mount, just grab a bale of straw and skate away! - Read our Ruffy and the Riverside review