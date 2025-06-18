Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 823k

Oh, boy... Look, we know folks are eager to get their hands on the Switch 2, but this ain't it.

According to a report from 9News, over 2,800 Switch 2 consoles have been stolen from a semi-truck while it was en route to a GameStop in Texas. The theft was discovered while the driver was at a Love's truck stop in Bennett, Colorado on 8th June during a routine inspection.

It's not, however, currently known exactly when or where the heist actually took place.

The total value of the consoles has been estimated at $1.4 million. Investigations are naturally still ongoing at the time of writing, so we'll just have to keep an eye on this one and see how things shake out.

One GameStop store recently come under fire for stapling receipts to Switch 2 console boxes, penetrating the packaging and damaging the console's screen inside. The company attempted to make light of the situation with an amusing social media post, but again drew criticism for having allegedly used a photo that rightly belongs to the outlet Bloomberg.