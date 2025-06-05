Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 817k

Chances are many of you are receiving your Switch 2 consoles by now, and we'd wager that, like us, you're being extra careful not to cause any damage to your precious new hardware.

Not so with YouTube repair channel TronixFix, which has posted the first full hardware teardown of the Switch 2. Now, naturally we knew quite a bit about what's inside the Switch 2 thanks to a bunch of leaks and subsequent confirmations from Nintendo itself, but it's quite something to see the thing being pulled apart properly.

One thing to note is that the orange and blue colour strips on the side of the console itself are actually stickers, which means that they need to be removed anytime you might need to open up the Switch 2 (which is hopefully never). The narration notes that this is a "terrible design choice from Nintendo".

Otherwise, this is a full look at the innards of the Switch 2, with confirmation that Nintendo has once again used a strong adhesive to keep the battery in place (something that iFixit stated was one reason behind its recent nerfing of the original Switch's repairability score).

It's worth a look if you're interested in this kind of thing! Saves you having to open your own Switch 2 up, too.