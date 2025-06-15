Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 822k

The free-to-play title LEGO Fortnite has gone down quite well with LEGO and Fortnite fans, and Epic Games continues to enhance the experience with all sorts of new updates.

The latest reveal is a new teaser for Lego Fortnite Expeditions. Epic has released a trailer describing how players will suit up, squad up and power up next week on 18th June, but beyond this, nothing else has been revealed just yet.

Fans are convinced it's going to lead into an "expanded universe" or even a "multiverse" style offering. It will follow Lego Fortnite Odyssey (formerly "Lego Fortnite") and Lego Fortnite Brick Life. When we find out more about this new mode, we'll let you know.

LEGO Fortnite originally made its debut on the Switch in 2023 alongside Rocket Racing and Fortnite Festival, and is Epic's way of expanding the Fortnite universe with new experiences. Epic also recently released a free Switch 2 version of Fortnite, and you can find out how LEGO Fortnite and the existing game modes run on Switch 2 in our Nintendo Life review.