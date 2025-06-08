Retro game collections are all the rage nowadays and following in the footsteps of classic mascots like Gex and Bubsy are now Joe and Mac.

This new package, officially titled Joe & Mac Retro Collection, is slightly different as it's a Kickstarter project scheduled to go live on 10th June (aka next week) and is expected to release later this year digitally on multiple platforms including the Nintendo Switch.

"Play as three cavemen fighting dinosaurs in this retro collection of three SNES/Super Famicom titles, coming to Steam/PS5/Xbox/Switch!"

It will contain the following three 16-bit Super Nintendo releases from Data East:

As you can see, this collection is comprised of games released here in the West in the early 90s as well as the "uncensored" Japanese versions. There'll also be "multiple new features" including quality-of-life improvements like the ability to rewind gameplay, save states, various ratios, and "cool new visuals and merchandise" to go with this Kickstarter.

This campaign is led by G-Mode, Red Art Games and their "award-winning internal studio" Red Art Studios. If you're curious to revisit this prehistoric franchise there are also multiple options on the Switch, including Nintendo's Switch Online Classics game library.