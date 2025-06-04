Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 815k

BouncyBrain Studio — which is made up of a whole bunch of Hollywood animation veterans, don't you know — has taken to the internets to announce that their upcoming roguelite/beat 'em up, MechAnimals, will see a release on "Nintendo Switch(es)", (that's right, plural) sometime in the near future.

The team over at BouncyBrain brings together the talents of folk who've got credits on the likes of the Minions movies, alongside Kung Fu Panda and something called The Mario Movie, which we've never heard of, but we're sure it's good too.

MechAnimals, according to the official press release, sees players take control of a roster of angry critters, as they hop into mechanised suits and take the fight to "an evil megacorporation in a diesel-punk world." Exciting!

The game, which was originally announced as 'Full Steam: Fluffy X Machina' before receiving this (very wise) rebranding, is designed for both solo and multiplayer sessions that combine strategy and beat-'em-up action as you progress through runs that look pretty full-on, judging by the trailer. We can definitely see the appeal of taking on the seven bosses presented here, with pals in tow, as long as all of the movesets and collectibles are up to snuff.

The press release has lots more details on some of the ins and outs:

- Solo Crusade or Co-op Action: Embark on solo missions, calling in NPC Teammates, or bring along up to three friends for multiplayer action.

- Unlockable Mechs: Complete runs to unlock different types of mechs, each with its own unique playstyle and signature moves. Choose between Brawler, Long Range, Mobile Fortress, Ninja and more.

- Infinite Replayability: With new upgrades, challenges, and weapons available in each playthrough, as well as randomly generated enemy upgrades and encounters, every run in MechAnimals offers a different experience.

- PvP: Duke it out in a series of deadly Sparring Arenas with up to 4 players to see who reigns supreme.

- Go Tiny or Go Mech: Players can seamlessly switch between fast critter combat and powerful mech attacks, providing a fresh take on the classic beat-em-up genre.

MechAnimals has just received a demo on Steam as part of this announcement for Steam Next Fest, too, so you can check that out if you have access to that platform and are interested in what looks like a fast-paced slice of multiplayer arcade fun. We'll be keeping tabs on this one.

Interested in MechAnimals? Make sure to let us know in the comments!