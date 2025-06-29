Square Enix released a lot of amazing games during the Switch generation and if you're wondering how many work on the Switch 2, it's now shared a list highlighting all of the Switch games that are compatible with the new hybrid system.
So, here's this extensive library of Square Enix Switch games you can play right now on the Switch 2 – covering series like Final Fantasy, Dragon Quest, and much more. And while these games haven't necessarily received any dedicated updates, you might find some of them run better on the new Nintendo hardware.
- Life is Strange Arcadia Bay Collection
- Life is Strange: True Colors
- Life is Strange: Double Exposure
- FINAL FANTASY I - VI Pixel Remaster
- FINAL FANTASY VII
- FINAL FANTASY VIII Remastered
- FINAL FANTASY IX
- FINAL FANTASY X | X-2 HD Remaster
- FINAL FANTASY XII THE ZODIAC AGE
- FINAL FANTASY XV POCKET EDITION
- THEATRHYTHM FINAL BAR LINE
- World of FINAL FANTASY Maxima
- FINAL FANTASY CRYSTAL CHRONICLES Remastered Edition
- CRISIS CORE –FINAL FANTASY VII– REUNION
- CHOCOBO GP
- CHOCOBO’S MYSTERY DUNGEON EVERY BUDDY!
- KINGDOM HEARTS Melody of Memory
- OCTOPATH TRAVELER
- OCTOPATH TRAVELER II
- LIVE A LIVE
- TRIANGLE STRATEGY
- TACTICS OGRE: Reborn
- FANTASIAN Neo Dimension
- PARANORMASIGHT: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo
- DRAGON QUEST III HD-2D Remake
- DRAGON QUEST XI S : Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition
- DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS
- DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS 2
- DRAGON QUEST TREASURES
- DRAGON QUEST MONSTERS: The Dark Prince
- Infinity Strash: DRAGON QUEST The Adventure of Dai
- NieR:Automata
- Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven
- Romancing SaGa -Minstrel Song- Remastered
- SaGa Emerald Beyond
- SaGa Scarlet Grace
- Collection of SaGa
- Romancing SaGa 2
- Romancing SaGa 3
- SaGa Frontier Remastered
- SaGa Fronter II Remastered
- STAR OCEAN FIRST DEPARTURE R
- STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY R
- NEO: The World Ends with You
- Trials of Mana
- Collection of Mana
- HARVESTELLA
- The DioField Chronicle
- The Centennial Case: A Shijima Story
- Oninaki
- Lost Sphear
- I am Setsuna
- PowerWash Simulator
- Little Goody Two Shoes
Square Enix has also highlighted a bunch of native Switch 2 releases (along with some titles on the way to the new system).