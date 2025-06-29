Square Enix released a lot of amazing games during the Switch generation and if you're wondering how many work on the Switch 2, it's now shared a list highlighting all of the Switch games that are compatible with the new hybrid system.

So, here's this extensive library of Square Enix Switch games you can play right now on the Switch 2 – covering series like Final Fantasy, Dragon Quest, and much more. And while these games haven't necessarily received any dedicated updates, you might find some of them run better on the new Nintendo hardware.

Life is Strange Arcadia Bay Collection

Life is Strange: True Colors

Life is Strange: Double Exposure

FINAL FANTASY I - VI Pixel Remaster

FINAL FANTASY VII

FINAL FANTASY VIII Remastered

FINAL FANTASY IX

FINAL FANTASY X | X-2 HD Remaster

FINAL FANTASY XII THE ZODIAC AGE

FINAL FANTASY XV POCKET EDITION

THEATRHYTHM FINAL BAR LINE

World of FINAL FANTASY Maxima

FINAL FANTASY CRYSTAL CHRONICLES Remastered Edition

CRISIS CORE –FINAL FANTASY VII– REUNION

CHOCOBO GP

CHOCOBO’S MYSTERY DUNGEON EVERY BUDDY!

KINGDOM HEARTS Melody of Memory

OCTOPATH TRAVELER

OCTOPATH TRAVELER II

LIVE A LIVE

TRIANGLE STRATEGY

TACTICS OGRE: Reborn

FANTASIAN Neo Dimension

PARANORMASIGHT: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo

DRAGON QUEST III HD-2D Remake

DRAGON QUEST XI S : Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition

DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS

DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS 2

DRAGON QUEST TREASURES

DRAGON QUEST MONSTERS: The Dark Prince

Infinity Strash: DRAGON QUEST The Adventure of Dai

NieR:Automata

Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven

Romancing SaGa -Minstrel Song- Remastered

SaGa Emerald Beyond

SaGa Scarlet Grace

Collection of SaGa

Romancing SaGa 2

Romancing SaGa 3

SaGa Frontier Remastered

SaGa Fronter II Remastered

STAR OCEAN FIRST DEPARTURE R

STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY R

NEO: The World Ends with You

Trials of Mana

Collection of Mana

HARVESTELLA

The DioField Chronicle

The Centennial Case: A Shijima Story

Oninaki

Lost Sphear

I am Setsuna

PowerWash Simulator

Little Goody Two Shoes

Square Enix has also highlighted a bunch of native Switch 2 releases (along with some titles on the way to the new system).