Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled has sold a whopping 10 million copies since its launch back in 2019, Activision has announced.

The game, which serves as a complete remake of the 1999 PS1 original, was developed by Beenox, a studio that has since been gobbled up by the Call of Duty conveyor belt. That said, Nitro-Fueled was well-received upon launch for its faithfulness to the original, but also got quite a bit of heat for its micro-transactions.

Activision has since released the incredible Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time and the rather middling Crash Team Rumble, both developed by the now-independent studio Toys for Bob. As the series now sits with Xbox, speculation is swirling that the team may have been commissioned to work on something Crash-related for the future, though this is unsubstantiated.

It's a great result for Nitro-Fueled though, and we're hopeful that the Crash Bandicoot series continues to thrive going forward. We wouldn't say no to a cheeky Switch 2 performance update, too. How about it, Beenox?