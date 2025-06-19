Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 823k

It's that time of year when all sorts of showcases are popping up and following Nintendo's fantastic Donkey Kong Bananza Direct yesterday, Capcom has now announced it will be hosting another spotlight showcase.

It previously aired one earlier this year and the next broadcast promises to include the latest news about "highly anticipated upcoming Capcom titles" as well as developer interviews. On the Nintendo front, it looks like we'll at least be getting some more news about the upcoming Street Fighter 6 DLC.

Here are the full details, with the show scheduled to kick-off on 26th June 2025:

"Thusday, June 26, 2025 Streaming from 3PM (PDT) - The Capcom Spotlight is a digital event that brings you the latest news from Capcom! We will be presenting the latest news on highly anticipated upcoming Capcom titles along with developer interviews. Please look forward to information regarding the newest update for Monster Hunter Wilds as well. This broadcast will have subtitles available in 13 languages."

Apart from Street Fighter 6, the other titles that will feature in this spotlight include Monster Hunter Wilds, Resident Evil Requiem and Pragmata.

You can check out the teaser trailer above, and according to Capcom's YouTube channel, the broadcast will be approximately 40 minutes long. You can find out a bit more about what's on the way to Street Fighter 6 in our previous coverage here on Nintendo Life.