Regardless of the drop-off in Switch sales in recent years, we knew that this generation had been a good one for Nintendo's financials. It has been so good, in fact, that the House of Mario has just surpassed another massive milestone in its latest Japanese market valuation (thanks, NintendoWire).

According to the market capitalisation tracker CompaniesMarketCap, Nintendo has now surpassed the $100 billion line in market valuation. This is the first time that the Big N has reached 12 digits, and, with a current estimated value of $100.16 billion, it's quickly closing in on the title of the sixth-largest Japanese company in the world — currently held by Fast Retailing on $100.91 billion.

The milestone will be thanks, in no small part, to the impending Nintendo Switch 2 launch on 5th June, so we can only imagine what will happen to the company's market value over the coming weeks. Console pre-orders have been selling like hotcakes around the world so far, so we'd expect to see that $100 billion figure get another healthy boost in the launch window.

We'll get an updated look at the official figures from Nintendo later this week as the company publishes its latest financial report for the end of the fiscal year. We expect Switch sales will have slowed to a crawl, but you just know that all eyes are on what comes next by this point.