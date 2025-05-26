Nintendo has revealed the latest update for Tetris 99 (ver. 2.5.0), introducing a new way to pick up previous event themes... not that you'd know that if you've read the English patch notes.

As brought to our attention on BlueSky by @OatmealDome, the patch notes appear to have been a little muddled in the translation from the original Japanese to English. You see, the text should state that you can now pick up previous event themes for 30 in-game tickets, though the patch notes on the American Nintendo Support site instead suggest that you can somehow sell back previous themes and get tickets in return:

You can now exchange some of your previously downloaded event themes (Special Themes) for game tickets using the Customize menu. Each event theme is worth 30 tickets.

OatmealDome clarifies that the mistranslation is not correct. Unsurprisingly, the update doesn't introduce some kind of weird buy-back scheme, but instead offers a handful of purchasable previous themes that you might have missed out on. The themes that you can now pick up for 30 in-game tickets are as follows:

Alongside this new feature, the ver. 2.5.0 update also introduces some general adjustments "to make the game more comfortable to play". We imagine that the English patch notes will be updated soon enough to zap the mistranslation, but hey, it was fun while it lasted.