Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 812k

The Switch 2 marketing campaign is well underway around the globe and now Nintendo's Australian branch has joined in on the fun with a new commercial.

It's far from a tear-jerker - like that other one featuring the guy on the bus playing Zelda, but it does the job. The focus here is on being able to connect with others "anytime, anywhere" with games like Mario Kart World and the new GameChat accessory.

The people in the video include a local comedian named Andy Lee and two Aussie Rules players.

"Andy Lee takes to the track with mates Patrick Cripps and Marcus Bontempelli in Mario Kart World. Chat, share and hang out together anytime with GameChat, only on Nintendo Switch 2."

Although this video might not seem like much, especially if you've already pre-ordered Nintendo's new hardware, these types of commercials have proven to be a hit for Nintendo in terms of raising brand awareness. This also probably means we can expect to see more lifestyle-like commercials during the Switch 2 generation.

One Nintendo advertisement that did things a bit differently in recent times was a throwback to Paul Rudd's SNES commercial. The new one for Switch 2 reintroduced the same star and was generally well-received.