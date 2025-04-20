Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 809k

Nintendo has gone all out for its first Western Switch 2 commercial, bringing back actor Paul Rudd to showcase the console's new GameChat functionality.

Wait... bringing back, you say? Yes, for those who grew up in the SNES days, you might remember Paul Rudd starred in a similar 1991 commercial for Nintendo's successor to the NES. You remember the one: "Now you're playing with power... Super power!".

The new commercial references the SNES ad directly, with Rudd's online friends (including Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Joe Lo Truglio) wondering why he's dressed up like he's "in a boy band". It's a fun little throwback, and it ends with Rudd twisting the old SNES slogan to fit the new Switch 2.

"Y'know guys, it's nice playing with power, but this is better because now we're playing together... Super together!"

Okay, it's a bit corny, but you get it.

We appreciate this little nod to the 'old days' though, and it's clear how much Nintendo wants to target folks like... well, like us.

Nintendo Switch 2 will launch on 5th June 2025. After a short delay, the company has now announced that pre-orders in the US and Canada will commence on 24th April 2025. The price of the console and games remain the same, but official accessories have seen a price hike across the board.

And now, here's the original SNES commercial for comparison: