When the Switch 2 launches, you can expect to be navigating the system in a similar way to the original unit. For example, there's a familiar-looking HOME menu, the eShop has received a slight makeover but you'll still access it in the same way, and you'll also launch games from the main menu like the previous generation.

Along with this, you can also expect to pair controllers in the same way - where you click on the controller menu and then sync your gamepad of choice with the L and R buttons. Now, in the latest Nintendo Today! update, the Japanese firm has reminded fans you can also connect your original Switch Joy-Con to the unit with the following explanation and demonstration:

Nintendo: "You can use Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers with the Nintendo Switch 2 system. The Joy-Con controllers can connect to the Nintendo Switch 2 system wirelessly. Press and hold the Joy-Con controller SYNC Button to connect to the system for the first time."





Here's a look at pairing controllers on the Switch 2.



It is possible to connect Joy-Con 1, as shown in the video. By doing so, you can play Switch 1 games that are incompatible with Joy-Con 2, like Ring Fit Adventure.

Keep in mind, while you can connect your old Joy-Con to the new unit, you won't be able to directly charge them as they can't be attached to the new device. To charge your old Joy-Con, you'll need to attach them to the original system or use an accessory such as a Joy-Con charging grip or stand.

Overall though, as you can see above - the process is the same. Nintendo has already detailed the Switch controllers and accessories that will be compatible with the Switch 2, but in case you missed it, there's a full list on its official website.

Apart from Joy-Cons, this includes the existing Switch Online controllers, the Switch Pro Controller, and even the GameCube Controller Adapter. While these accessories can be used on the Switch 2, once again - certain features may not be available in some games when using these controllers.