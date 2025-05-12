We're a little over three weeks away from the launch of the Switch 2, which means that the UK charts this week once again offers no major surprises.
Having said that, Minecraft on Switch has continued its upward trajectory to land at number two this week, falling under the sole shadow of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 at the top spot. Word of mouth is really doing this one a world of good, and we can imagine it placing quite high for several weeks to come.
Elsewhere, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is back in top ten at number eight, and so is Grand Theft Auto V at number five. The latter has no doubt benefitted from the uptick in excitement for the upcoming sequel, which received its second trailer this last week.
Here's a look at the full top 40 for this week, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles as well as the Switch:
|Last Week
|This Week
|Game
|Platform Split
|
4
|1
|Clair Obscure: Expedition 33
|3
|2
|Minecraft
|7
|3
|Astro Bot
|
5
|4
|Assassin's Creed Shadows
|15
|5
|Grand Theft Auto V
|
9
|6
|
EA Sports FC 25
|PS5 46%, Switch 26%, PS4 21%, Xbox 8%
|
24
|7
|Monster Hunter Wilds
|11
|8
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|
6
|9
|Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
|
10
|10
|The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition
|14
|11
|Super Mario Party Jamboree
|
23
|12
|Elden Ring
|
1
|13
|Hogwarts Legacy
|Switch 40%, PS4 21%, Xbox 16%, PS5 15%
|
-
|14
|Mortal Kombat X
|
12
|15
|The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition
|31
|16
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|
20
|17
|
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|
17
|18
|Split Fiction
|
-
|19
|Middle Earth: Shadow of Mordor
|
22
|20
|Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
|
37
|21
|Devil May Cry 5
|
-
|22
|Batman Arkham Collection
|
30
|23
|Minecraft: PlayStation Edition
|
16
|24
|Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
|Switch 49%, PS5 38%, PS4 7%, Xbox 7%
|-
|25
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|
32
|26
|The Last of Us Part II: Remastered
|
19
|27
|Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|
35
|28
|Mafia Trilogy
|
25
|29
|Dark Souls Trilogy
|
29
|30
|Just Dance 2025 Edition
|Switch 97%, PS5 3%
|
-
|31
|Resident Evil 2
|
-
|32
|Mad Max
|-
|33
|
Batman: Arkham Knight
|-
|34
|Super Mario Odyssey
|
21
|35
|WWE 2K25
|
38
|36
|Pokémon Legends: Arceus
|-
|37
|Red Dead Redemption
|PS4 67%, Switch 33%
|-
|38
|Donkey Kong Country Returns HD
|
-
|39
|Dog Man: Mission Impawsible
|Switch 92%, PS5 8%
|
-
|40
|Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions
|PS5 73%, Switch 19%, Xbox 4%, PS4 3%
[Compiled by GfK]
Did you pick up anything new this week? Let us know what you think of the latest charts in the comments below.
Comments 8
Fantastic for Clair Obscura. A great example of success from just word-of-mouth, because people are genuinely enjoying a good gaming experience.
Love to see Clair Obscure on top - fingers crossed it will eventually come also to Switch 2 to have the chance to play it myself (and many others along with me I bet)!
In addition to that, personally I'm also happy to see Astro Bot in 3rd, Monster Hunter Wilds in 7th, Indiana Jones in 9th, The Witcher III in 10th and 15th, Jamboree in 11th, Elden Ring in 12th, Hogwarts Legacy in 13th and still selling the most on Switch, Switch Sports in 16th, New Horizons in 17th, Split Fiction in 18th etc.!
I wonder how many regretted their Switch Minecraft purchase a couple of hours later. Once you start exploring it becomes a big turd.
Never really looked before but a lot of older games in there.
I really hope they add the vibrant visuals to Switch (2?)
wow, they really nailed it with clair obscure. Wonder what Ubisoft might be thinking now
@JohnnyMind Yes, although I don't have the hardware right now to pick it up for myself, Clair Obscur looks straight up my alley, and so it is really lovely to see a game doing so well on a mandate of quality alone.
Probably would not hurt for a little sort of price cut deal on the original Switch, like they do at Christmas, maybe a bundle deal, just to keep better momentum going for switch and its games.
Wow hogwarts took a big plunge this week!
Show Comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...