We're a little over three weeks away from the launch of the Switch 2, which means that the UK charts this week once again offers no major surprises.

Having said that, Minecraft on Switch has continued its upward trajectory to land at number two this week, falling under the sole shadow of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 at the top spot. Word of mouth is really doing this one a world of good, and we can imagine it placing quite high for several weeks to come.

Elsewhere, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is back in top ten at number eight, and so is Grand Theft Auto V at number five. The latter has no doubt benefitted from the uptick in excitement for the upcoming sequel, which received its second trailer this last week.

Here's a look at the full top 40 for this week, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles as well as the Switch:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split

4

 1 Clair Obscure: Expedition 33
3 2 Minecraft
7 3 Astro Bot

5

 4 Assassin's Creed Shadows
15 5 Grand Theft Auto V

9

 6

EA Sports FC 25

 PS5 46%, Switch 26%, PS4 21%, Xbox 8%

24

 7 Monster Hunter Wilds
11 8 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

6

 9 Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

10

 10 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition
14 11 Super Mario Party Jamboree

23

 12 Elden Ring

1

 13 Hogwarts Legacy Switch 40%, PS4 21%, Xbox 16%, PS5 15%

-

 14 Mortal Kombat X

12

 15 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition
31 16 Nintendo Switch Sports

20

 17

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

17

 18 Split Fiction

-

 19 Middle Earth: Shadow of Mordor

22

 20 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

37

 21 Devil May Cry 5

-

 22 Batman Arkham Collection

30

 23 Minecraft: PlayStation Edition

16

 24 Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Switch 49%, PS5 38%, PS4 7%, Xbox 7%
- 25 Red Dead Redemption 2

32

 26 The Last of Us Part II: Remastered

19

 27 Super Mario Bros. Wonder

35

 28 Mafia Trilogy

25

 29 Dark Souls Trilogy

29

 30 Just Dance 2025 Edition Switch 97%, PS5 3%

-

 31 Resident Evil 2

-

 32 Mad Max
- 33

Batman: Arkham Knight
- 34 Super Mario Odyssey

21

 35 WWE 2K25

38

 36 Pokémon Legends: Arceus
- 37 Red Dead Redemption PS4 67%, Switch 33%
- 38 Donkey Kong Country Returns HD

-

 39 Dog Man: Mission Impawsible Switch 92%, PS5 8%

-

 40 Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions PS5 73%, Switch 19%, Xbox 4%, PS4 3%

[Compiled by GfK]

Did you pick up anything new this week? Let us know what you think of the latest charts in the comments below.