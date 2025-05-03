Ubisoft recently confirmed it would be supporting the Switch 2 with Star Wars Outlaws, and this was followed by a rating for Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Now, the third-party publisher looks like it could be teasing a few other games on its social media pages. Ubisoft Brazil recently shared a post asking its followers what Ubisoft titles they would like to play on the Nintendo Switch 2.

While it might not seem like much, the image attached to this post has apparently been enough to spark excitement and has some fans thinking the company might already be teasing what's to come.

As you can see it features not only Star Wars Outlaws and the recently rated Assassin's Creed Shadow game, but also has images of Assassin's Creed Mirage (which is already rumoured for Switch 2) and the team-based tactical shooter Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege.





They asked what games people would like to see on Switch 2 and this is the image they used.



Assassin's Creed Shadows was rated by PEGI for Switch 2 already. Ubisoft Brazil basically confirmed Rainbow Six Siege and Assassin's Creed Mirage are also coming to Switch 2.They asked what games people would like to see on Switch 2 and this is the image they used.Assassin's Creed Shadows was rated by PEGI for Switch 2 already. pic.twitter.com/PsiDd7DabQ May 2, 2025

Again, nothing is confirmed here, but it's seemingly been enough to ignite some speculation on social media.

A previous rumour dating back to January suggested Ubisoft had "more than half a dozen games" planned for the Switch 2, with the company declaring it was in "love" with the Switch 2 not long after the system's official reveal.

In some other Ubisoft news, the company last week confirmed it would release Star Wars Outlaws on the Switch 2 this September.