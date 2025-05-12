We love the little GWPs (gifts with purchase) that Lego likes to drop with certain special sets from time to time, and this latest one is an absolute doozy for us Nintendo fans.

If you happen to have your beady eye already on the recently announced LEGO Super Mario: Mario Kart - Mario & Standard Kart' set, you may want to keep that same beady eye on alert, as this Lego Blue Shell, or '40787 Spiny Shell' to give it its full sexy Lego label, has been revealed via a Building Instructions Page over at Lego.com (shoutout to Brickfanatics).

This lovely little tribute to one of the worst things you'll ever see coming in a round of Mario Kart (have you ever heard that sound and not clenched your buttocks? Is it even possible?) will arrive at a currently undisclosed time in "2025".

Although, if we were betting folk, we'd wager it may be timed to coincide with the release (or shortly thereafter) of the very, very nice-looking aforementioned Mario Kart & Standard set (which this writer has not already pre-ordered. Oh no, not this idiot) due to launch on May 15th, which will set you back £149.99 / $169.99 / €169.99.

The build quality on this little 234-piece shell is really nice, too. Sometimes Lego and gentle curves don't mix so well, but the shell looks great here, and the spikes are perfect. Okay, we are going to need one of these now, actually.

So, with no official confirmation just yet on when this cracking little GWP — if it is definitely a GWP — will arrive, it may be a thought to hang fire if you've yet to pre-order the Kart and want to grab one of these dinky little beauties. Now...how many days left until Mario Kart World?

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

Are you picking up the latest Mario Kart set? Let us know!