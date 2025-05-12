A new video posted to the Nintendo Today! app reveals the the upcoming Switch 2 can be completely locked with a PIN.

In a similar manner to smart phones and tablets, you can apply a PIN to prevent others from waking the console from sleep mode and playing without your permission. It's not known whether you can adjust the number of digits required, or if it's just a bog-standard 4-digit PIN, but either way, it's a neat little security measure.

The OG Switch does not offer this feature, but instead requires users to press the same button three times to access the console. This too can be disabled if required, but there is no option to apply a PIN.

Chances are you might never need to use such a feature, but if you plan to take your Switch 2 out and about with you frequently and – touch wood – happen to misplace it, then you can at least be safe in the knowledge that others will be unlikely to access it properly.

Also, to be clear, this is different to the settings available via the Parental Controls app on the Switch. There is a PIN feature there, but this is to temporarily disable the parental control limitations set by parents.

It's also been recently revealed that you can use the new Mouse Mode funtionality on the Switch 2's main menu, bringing up a PC-style cursor to navigate the various menus.