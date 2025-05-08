Today's the day: Nintendo Switch 2 invites are being sent out to those who were able to register their interest in the console, and various other accessories, on the My Nintendo Store in North America.

Wario64 shared on Bluesky that emails were "starting to rollout" to some who have registered interest in getting the Switch 2, allowing fans to pre-order the console.

But it seems to be a slow and steady process, as so far, we've only seen a handful of others confirm that they've had the invite on Reddit.

Nintendo Store - Nintendo Switch 2 invite purchases starting to rollout (someone told me they were able to add despite getting no email invite) Check pages: Console buff.ly/4HfWChN Bundle buff.ly/RxnMp20 GameCube controller (open to all NSO members on May 13) buff.ly/sImGrSt — Wario64 (@wario64.bsky.social) 2025-05-08T16:25:28.938Z

Nintendo has said that delivery by June 5th isn't guaranteed, and that some email invites may not be sent out until after the console's launch. That means that, if you don't get your email today, keep an eye on your inbox, check your junk or spam, etc. There's still a chance, even if you hear nothing today!

Of course, you might be one of the lucky ones to have a Switch 2 pre-order already, if you braved the online queues a few weeks ago or stood in line at a GameStop.

Let us know if you've got an invite in the comments.