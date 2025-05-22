Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 813k

Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket isn't slowing down anytime soon, and we have yet another Booster Pack coming to the game next week, on 30th May 2025 — or 29th May at 11pm PT.

This time, it's all about the Ultra Beasts — which debuted in Pokémon Sun & Moon — in Extradimensional Crisis expansion. 100 brand new cards are coming to the game, which include new ex cards, Trainer cards, and Ultra Beasts such as Buzzwole, Nihilego, Blacephalon, and Guzzlord.

This expansion follows hot on the heels of last month's Alola-themed set, Celestial Guardians. We've been getting monthly updates for a while, and it seems like things aren't slowing down anytime soon.

Some of the new art looks absolutely gorgeous, we must say. Though that's par the course for Pokémon cards, right?

Look forward to Extradimensional Crisis dropping next week, and let us know if you're still playing Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket in the comments below!