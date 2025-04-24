Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 809k

The Pokémon Company has officially lifted the lid on the next set heading to the Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket mobile app, and we don't have long to wait before we can get our hands on it.

The 'Celestial Guardians' set will arrive on 30th April (or 29th if you're on Pacific time, thanks to the magic of timezones), and it is all about 'mon from Sun and Moon's Alola region. You'll have the option to rip Solgaleo or Lunala packs from the get-go, with a whole heap of new ex cards, full arts and interactive hits heading our way.

The above reveal trailer gives a small taste of what we can expect from the following set, giving a sneak peek at the Gen VII starters, ex cards for the headline legendaries (alongside Raichu, Marowak and more) and the app's first interactive Supporter card.

Of course, all of the app's previous sets will still be present and correct once this new batch rolls around, but you might want to start saving up those Pack Hourglasses to make the most of the newbies from the jump.