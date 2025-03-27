Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 800k

The latest major update for Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket is now available, bringing with it a total of 72 normal cards and a plethora of secret cards via the new 'Shiny Revelry' booster pack.

As the name implies, the new booster pack introduces Shiny Pokémon for the first time, bringing back a fan-favourite mechanic that started all the way back in Pokémon Gold and Silver. Highlights include Charizard, Trainer Red, Meowscarada, Tatsugiri, and more.

In addition to the new booster pack, the new update also introduces the long-requested Ranked Battle mode. Seasons will bestow players with unique emblems based on their performance, with specific skill numbers displayed within the Master Ball tier. The official website states that players will be paired with opponents of a similar skill level.

Now, let's check out a few of the new cards, shall we..?

A recent update to the game confirmed that trade tokens would be removed following player feedback. It's stated that the improvements will be implemented into the game by the end of autumn 2025.