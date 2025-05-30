Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 814k

Apparition Games, which consists entirely of solo game dev Tom Voros, has just announced that its 'pinballvania' adventure game, Pinball Spire, will hit the Switch eShop...well...now. It's available today!

Yes, this Indie.io-published affair, which has been garnering positive feedback on Steam since it released there in October last year, sees you assume the role of a pinball named Pip. Yes, you are now as round as this writer, and it's your task to get to the top of a scary spire that's appeared mysteriously in Pip's world.

The game employs pinball mechanics across its puzzle-platforming levels, with every room/board that you enter taking the form of a tricksy challenge that you'll need to use all of your flipper skills, timing, unlockable tricks, and so forth to negotiate successfully.

It reminds us of Yoku's Island Express a little in how it's utilised pinball to imaginative effect, which is a good thing!

According to the press release:

"The game challenges players to master precision flipper mechanics, explore handcrafted chambers packed with secrets, and battle bosses using a growing arsenal of mana-powered abilities. From lighting torches with your own flaming body to scanning layouts with the Scouter, every upgrade adds a new layer of vertical strategy."

It all certainly looks great, as you can see in the launch trailer above, and we should also point out that the soundtrack, from what we've heard, slaps. Pinball Spire is now available on Nintendo Switch for USD 13.49/£10.49 (that's including a 10% launch discount for a limited time).

Check it out! A beautiful piano arrangement of the Celestial Observatory music from Pinball Spire by the composer @starlingoboe! 🎹🎶✨ — Tom Voros (@tom.voros.ca) 2025-05-29T20:40:45.076Z

Interested in some pinball-infused puzzle/platformer action? As always, let us know in the comments!