A potential remake of Persona 4 Golden (or maybe even just vanilla Persona 4) has been rumoured for quite a while now, but it seems as though one of the original's voice actors has confirmed its existence.

Speaking on social media, Yuri Lowenthal, voice actor for Persona 4's Yosuke Hanamura, stated that he expressed a desire to return as the character for the remake, but unfortunately confirmed that Atlus apparently doesn't want him back.

And for those who keep asking, no, I will not be returning as Yosuke for the Persona 4 remake. I asked. Maybe I even begged, but they don’t want me to come back. — Yuri Lowenthal (@yurilowenthal.bsky.social) 2025-05-28T13:37:47.019Z

"And for those who keep asking, no, I will not be returning as Yosuke for the Persona 4 remake. I asked. Maybe I even begged, but they don’t want me to come back."

Aside from the frankly bizarre decision to recast the role of Yosuke, Lowenthal's statement is the surest sign yet that a Persona 4 remake is on the way. Switch fans sadly missed out on the excellent Persona 3 Reload when it launched in 2024, but with the Switch 2 right around the corner, we reckon a port of Reload and a release of Persona 4 remake is practically inevitable.

Persona 4 Golden, the PS Vita revamp of the original game, made its way to the Nintendo Switch in 2023 after years of requests from staunch fans. It was also joined by Persona 3 Portable and Persona 5 Royal. The series stands as one of the most accomplished in the JRPG genre thanks to its effortlessly cool style and deep social mechanics.