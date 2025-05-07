Update [ ]: That didn't last long... By the look of things, it seems both the standard console and the Mario Kart World bundle are currently out of stock.

We'll continue to monitor things on our side and let you know if either become available for purchase again soon.

Original Story: Nintendo has opened pre-orders for the Nintendo Switch 2 to all paid Nintendo Switch Online members in the UK.

So, both the standard console and the Mario Kart World bundle are available for pre-order via the My Nintendo Store without the need for an invite. You'll just need to ensure you're subscribed to NSO, but otherwise, go for it. Purchases are limited to just one per customer.

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

Meanwhile, for info on accessories and games you might require for launch, be sure to check out our full pre-order guide for all the details.