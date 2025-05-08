The latest Nintendo Download update for North America has arrived, and it's bringing new games galore to the eShop in your region. As always, be sure to drop a vote in our poll and comment down below with your potential picks for the week. Enjoy!

Switch eShop - New Releases

Bearnard (Untold Tales, 9th May, $14.99) - Step into the furry paws of Bearnard, a master archer and reluctant hero. He embarks on an epic adventure to begrudgingly reclaim a legendary bow and defend his woodland home. In this single-player, story-driven journey, you'll explore diverse landscapes, battle countless enemies, solve physics-based puzzles, and meet a cast of quirky characters.

Beautiful Anime Puzzles - Rainy Days (EpiXR Games, 8th May, $3.99) - Step into a peaceful, rainy world with Beautiful Anime Puzzles – Rainy Days! This calming puzzle game invites players to solve gorgeous anime-inspired images while immersing themselves in the serene atmosphere of a rainy day. Every puzzle provides a relaxing escape, as the soothing rain and tranquil ambiance create the perfect environment to unwind.

Blazing Trail (eastasiasoft, 30th Apr, $12.99) - Blazing Trail is an isometric pixel art shooter that requires daring on-the-fly strategy. Use machine guns, missiles and laser power-ups to take down enemy soldiers, demolish buildings and watchtowers, destroy gates, shoot down aircrafts and face off against huge bosses across 7 sprawling combat zones.

Capybara Zen (Trefl S.A, 9th May, $5.99) - Capybara Zen will help you relax, clear your mind, breathe and forget about stress. Together with the adorable capybara and her kitty friend, indulge in meditation. Listen to the music, breathe, turn off your head and focus on yourself - here and now!

Cat&Rabbit Pizza Farming (RedDeer.Games, 8th May, $9.99) - In this cozy cooking game, you’ll grow ingredients, prep toppings, and serve up perfect pizzas. Pick your character (cat or bunny), and your fluffy friend will run the local market while you handle the hustle.

Chaos Galaxy 2 (2P Games, 8th May, $19.99) - Build various districts on your planets—farmlands, mines, hive cities, and laboratories on the surface; shipyards, armories, and orbital fortresses in space. Produce diverse warships and mechs, appoint formidable commanders to lead your fleets, crush enemy forces, and conquer their planets.

Dunk Dunk (Playtonic Friends, 8th May, $8.99) - Dunk Dunk is a basketball game unlike any other, mixing a unique cartoony aesthetic, the strategy and precision of basketball with the chaotic fun of multiplayer arena platforming action, making for some nail-bitingly tense matches. Play alone, with a friend or a house full of friends.

Ellphaser (Afil Games, 8th May, $4.99) - Ellphaser throws you into a frozen world where every jump reshapes reality. In this 2D platformer with puzzle mechanics, platforms disappear and reappear with each jump, creating dynamic challenges at every move. Control a fearless elephant and plan each jump carefully to escape traps—sharp spikes, electric orbs, and unstable platforms are waiting for a misstep.

Final Zone (Ratalaika Games, 9th May, $5.99) - This game is re-release of “Final Zone” which the first launched in 1990s for home consoles. In the future of the 2000’s, war is no longer fought with missiles weapons or nuclear bombs. With the high technology of military satellite, enable to monitor any large scaled forces. It was the beginning of new ear of small scaled land warfare weapons.

Kitten Lost Her Box (Sadi Makes Games, 8th May, $2.99) - Help tiny Kitten get back her favorite paper box only with her agile actions. In this tight platformer kitten brave hand-crafted challenges, meet cute creatures and finally fight with her old enemy! this 2D platformer made in the style of handled games from the early '90s.

Korean Drone Flying Tour Garorim Bay (14Dimension, 8th May, $2.40) - This game is a drone simulation game that allows you to experience real drone flight based on footage shot by a real flying drone. There is no up, down, left or right direction control, only the control to increase or decrease the drone speed.

LABYRINTH OF THE DEMON KING (Top Hat Studios, 13th May, $19.99) - Labyrinth of the Demon King is a challenging first-person dungeon crawler with survival horror elements, set against the backdrop of a mythical feudal Japan besieged by demons. As a lone foot soldier, embark on a quest to track down and slay the Demon King who killed your Lord. But will you have the skill, resources and stamina needed to survive through all the horrors this brutal world will throw at you?

Laundry Simulator 2025 (TrueMotion Interactive, 9th May, $7.99) - Step into the sudsy world of Laundry Simulator 2025, where fresh linens and crisp folds pave the way to your very own laundromat empire! Whether you’re meticulously scrubbing stains or letting high-end machines do the work, your goal is simple—turn your small shop into the hottest laundry spot in town.

Linea: An Innerlight Game (Nerd Monkeys, 11th May, $7.60) - Linea is a beautiful game all about discovery, where narrative & puzzles meld together. Follow the flow of light & help each character as they journey through their own unique stories. With every puzzle you complete, a new line of dialogue will open up to progress further in the heartwarming story.

MOMIBOSU (PenGames, 8th May, $15.00) - A boy and a girl, armed with a mysterious weaponized drone, set out from their small underground village to explore a vast world in search of a new home. A high-difficulty precision 2D platformer that will keep you coming back for more, no matter how many times you fall! Simple controls, yet deep gameplay! Are you ready to take on the challenge?

Ninja Fight (Artem Kritinin, 10th May, $1.99) - GAMEPLAY:Ninja Fight – This is an exciting fighting game in Asian style. You alone must confront a whole crowd of villains and only your steel fists will help you win! Choose one of the available heroes and go into battle. Clear the entire street from bandits to complete the level.

Ship Graveyard Simulator 2 (Ultimate Games, 8th May, $29.99) - Dust off your torch and hammer - it's time to get back to work, you have a new job to do. Visit the new beach coast with the largest, biggest ship graveyard in the world, dismantle huge ship parts and collect tons of precious steel. Roll up your sleeves, it's time to get back to the business.

Skydiving Simulator: Wingsuit Flight (Great Ave Games, 10th May, $7.99) - Welcome to Skydiving Simulator: Wingsuit Flight, the ultimate adrenaline-fueled experience where every jump is a heartbeat away from glory. Strap into your wingsuit and leap from dizzying heights, carving through clouds and cliffs with unmatched precision.

Spiritfall (Gentle Giant Games, 9th May, $19.99) - Spiritfall combines tight Platform Fighter combat, smooth movement, and Roguelite mechanics into one! Trek across dangerous lands, string together deadly combos to fend off swarms of enemies, and harness an ever-changing set of powers through a randomly generated map.

Super Engine GT Turbo SPEC (eastasiasoft, 14th May, $4.99) - Get ready for adrenaline-fueled racing fun as you climb your way through the motorsports ranks in pure arcade style! Super Engine GT Turbo SPEC is all about speed and pushing your driving skills to the limit.

The Abandoned Planet (Snapbreak Games, 8th May, $14.99) - When a wormhole tears open in space, an astronaut is hurled down and crashes on a distant planet. But where is she? Where are all the inhabitants of the planet? And how is she going to get back home? Solve the puzzle and piece together the mystery in this 2D, pixel art, first person, point and click adventure.

Trash is Fun (Brinemedia, 8th May, $4.99) - Embark on an unforgettable journey around the world in an eco-adventure specially designed for 1-4 players with co-op support. You will play as different mutated animals: duck, owl, squirrel, hedgehog, etc. After the apocalypse due to global warming, the characters realized that to survive, they would have to gather in a team and sort and recycle garbage.

Undivine (Brainium Games, 8th May, $9.99) - Undivine is a dark metroidvania with RPG elements that will challenge your courage and wits. Step into a world shrouded in mystery and desolation, where every corner hides dangers and ancient secrets. The world of Undivine is filled with relics, items, NPCs, bosses, secrets, and much more, all waiting to be discovered.

Wings of Endless (JanduSoft, 8th May, $12.99) - Discover the secret of a forgotten war in Wings of Endless, a platforming Action-RPG with a captivating Pixelart style that will draw you in from start to finish. Step into the role of Hariku, a brash bounty hunter who boasts of being the best at his craft. Step into the role of Hariku, a brash bounty hunter who boasts of being the best at his craft.

World Cup Soccer 2026 (Pix Arts, 9th May, $7.99) - Get ready to experience the thrill of international soccer like never before in World Cup Soccer 2026! Whether you're battling it out in a high-stakes World Cup tournament or just enjoying a casual friendly match, this game brings all the excitement of the beautiful game to your console.

Yasha: Legends of the Demon Blade (Game Source Entertainment, 14th May, $29.99) - Yasha: Legends of the Demon Blade is a Japanese-style roguelite RPG set in the Edo period. The game main features are a traditional fantasy world, and an exhilarating combo-based combat!

What will you be downloading this week? Bearnard Beautiful Anime Puzzles - Rainy Days Blazing Trail Capybara Zen Cat&Rabbit Pizza Farming Chaos Galaxy 2 Dunk Dunk Ellphaser Final Zone Kitten Lost Her Box Korean Drone Flying Tour Garorim Bay Labyrinth Of The Demon King Laundry Simulator 2025 Linea: An Innerlight Game Momibosu Ninja Fight Ship Graveyard Simulator 2 Skydiving Simulator: Wingsuit Flight Spiritfall Super Engine GT Turbo SPEC The Abandoned Planet Trash is Fun Undivine Wings of Endless World Cup Soccer 2026 Yasha: Legends of the Demon Blade Nothing for me this week (You may select up to 5 answers) What will you be downloading this week? (32 votes) Bearnard 3 % Beautiful Anime Puzzles - Rainy Days 0% Blazing Trail 0% Capybara Zen 0% Cat&Rabbit Pizza Farming 0% Chaos Galaxy 2 3 % Dunk Dunk 0% Ellphaser 0% Final Zone 3 % Kitten Lost Her Box 0% Korean Drone Flying Tour Garorim Bay 0% Labyrinth Of The Demon King 0% Laundry Simulator 2025 3 % Linea: An Innerlight Game 0% Momibosu 0% Ninja Fight 3 % Ship Graveyard Simulator 2 3 % Skydiving Simulator: Wingsuit Flight 0% Spiritfall 0% Super Engine GT Turbo SPEC 6 % The Abandoned Planet 0% Trash is Fun 0% Undivine 3 % Wings of Endless 0% World Cup Soccer 2026 3 % Yasha: Legends of the Demon Blade 6 % Nothing for me this week 63 %

So that's your lot for this week's North American Nintendo Download. Go on, be a sport and drop a vote in the poll above, and comment below with your hot picks!