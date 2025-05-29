The latest Nintendo Download update for North America has arrived — the final one before Switch 2 arrives next Thursday! — and it's bringing new games to the eShop in your region. As always, be sure to drop a vote in our poll and comment down below with your potential picks for the week. Enjoy!

Switch eShop - New Releases

Another World Series -Slit Mouth Woman VS AOONI- (Regista, 29th May, $13.79) - Akashi Asanagi, a university student, wakes up on the 10th floor of an abandoned hospital. While exploring the hospital, he encounters a blue monster called “Aooni”, and when he touches the mask that Aooni dropped, the hospital transforms into an alley, where he encounters a mysterious woman wielding a kitchen knife called “Slit Mouth Woman”. Akashi is attacked by the two beings, but for some reason a battle breaks out between the Slit Mouth Woman and Aooni...?

Arcade Archives RYUKYU (HAMSTER, 22nd May, $7.99) - "RYUKYU" is a puzzle game released by SUCCESS in 1990. Choose the cards you want to use from your hand and drop them into the squares to complete the highest-scoring poker hand possible in vertical, horizontal or diagonal lines. So... What happens if you clear the game by placing the Ryukyu card in the middle?

Bubble Trouble: Adventures (No Gravity Games, 30th May, $4.99) - From the creator of the original Bubble Trouble, this game brings back the timeless joy of popping bubbles in a thrilling new adventure. It’s challenging, fun, and irresistibly addictive! Conquer the castle, collect all the golden fruit and become the ultimate Bubble Master!

Bunny Cubed (eastasiasoft, 4th Jun, $4.99) - Classic block-pushing puzzles enter the third dimension with Bunny Cubed, a bright and colorful brainteasing adventure! Guide a hopping white rabbit through fields of grass and growing carrots where crates are scattered along dirt paths. Think strategically and have the bunny push those crates onto their designated squares. But be careful not to box yourself in or block the path!

Call of Glory – Critical Warfare (PrimeInvestCapital, 23rd May, $7.99) - Call of Glory – Critical Warfare puts you in the boots of an elite soldier facing intense combat scenarios against enemies. In this action-packed first-person shooter, you'll battle through diverse environments and master a wide arsenal of weapons — each with its own feel and mechanics... Big hmms all 'round.

Cipher Monk (Afil Games, 21st May, $4.99) - Cipher Monk is a relaxing number puzzle game inspired by a brilliant but forgotten number system used by Cistercian monks in the 13th century. Unlike any other numerical challenge you've seen before, Cipher Monk invites you to think differently — to decode, rotate, and arrange mysterious ancient symbols that represent numbers from 1 to 9999. Each of the game’s 35 handcrafted levels is a small, peaceful challenge. There are no timers, no pressure — just you, your logic, and the strange beauty of medieval mathematics.

Coral & The Abyss (Intrugli Games, 22nd May, $7.49) - Step into the shoes of Coral, one of the last survivors of a failed mission to colonize an unknown planet, and explore what remains of the mothership, the Crystal Mountain, now a derelict wreck shrouded in flickering lights, metallic echoes, and unsettling sounds. But you're not alone: alien creatures, oozing black masses with a single red eye, roam the ruins.

Dad’s Coming (Cold Lahmen, 22nd May, $13.99) - After a whole afternoon at home with your sibling, the kitchen’s a mess, your room’s in disarray, you haven't hung the laundry: a normal day. SUDDENLY... you see on that phone notification that your dad will be coming home early - you hear the garage screeching and opening and... RUN!! DAD'S COMING!!

Deep Under (Ratalaika Games, 30th May, $4.99) - Alex is persuaded by his childhood friends to reconnect on a fun camping trip together. He feels superfluous in the company of students, and his confusion grows when the buddies venture further into the forest. Alex's fears are well-founded, because in the remote wilderness the carefree travelers await something much more sinister than the usual dangers. Enter a nightmare in the dark caves to save your friends and unravel mysterious past events.

Escape game R00M04 (AlignmentSharp, 29th May, $1.00) - Move through 3D space to find hints, solve mysteries and escape from the room. Anyone can play to the end because you can see hints and answers.

Escape Game The Empty School (Regista, 29th May, $4.99) - The school after school is bustling with the preparations for the festival. You are so tired from the daily preparations that you dozed off and fell asleep. When you wake up, there is no sign of anyone around you. The classroom door seems to be locked. Could it be that you are locked in? Thinking so, you decide to escape from this classroom...

Fuga: Melodies of Steel 3 (CyberConnect2, 29th May, $39.99) - Malt has vanished without a trace! The children are led by a mysterious voice into the forbidden cave, where they discover the Taranis—the powerful tank thought lost in the sea of clouds. Determined to save Malt, the children reboard the Taranis and set off on a daring mission to infiltrate the heart of the Berman Empire. However, the Crimson Knights stand in their way, strongest of the Berman!

Ghost Frequency (Serafini Productions, 29th May, $6.99) - Ghost Frequency is a first-person horror game that puts you in the shoes of Mark, a seasoned ghost hunter from the PIT - Paranormal Investigation Team. Alongside his colleague Emily, Mark investigates the mysterious disappearance of two teammates in an abandoned location haunted by a sinister presence. Your mission? Survive the night and uncover the chilling mysteries lurking in the shadows.

Hill Climb on a Motorcycle (Artem Kritinin, 30th May, $3.99) - Hill Climb on a Motorcycle is a physics-based gravity game about motorcycle racing and motorbikes. Epic motorcycle racing on mountains like in Hill Climb and Happy Wheels. A realistic motorcycle control simulator in which you need to ride a bike to the finish line and not fall into the abyss, and also not flip over. In the garage, you can upgrade your motorcycles!

Jamjam (No Gravity Games, 30th May, $4.99) - In Jamjam, you control a delightful character—a squishy, bouncy square of jelly. Master the art of flicking your jelly hero across intricate levels filled with diverse obstacles, ensuring every jump is perfectly timed and aimed.

Lunara: Planet IX (GAME NACIONAL, 31st May, $9.99) - Enter Planet IX, a vibrant 2D pixel art simulation game where you build a thriving colony on a mysterious alien world. Face deadly creatures, uncover ancient secrets, and carefully manage oxygen and resources as you fight for survival in an unfamiliar land. Discovered through advanced technology after being hidden for ages behind the sun, Planet IX is Earth’s long-lost twin, sharing the same habitable zone, day-night cycle, and planetary mass.

Maniac (Skystone Games, 22nd May, $4.99) - Welcome to Maniac where chaos is just waiting to be unleashed. Maniac is a throwback to times of the Original GTA’s of the world in which mayhem reigned supreme. With an arsenal of unlockable characters, weapons, and an ever-changing world. Try not to get Busted! ReAdy tO gO iNSanE? ! GTA meets Vampire Survivors with a dash of Fast and the Furious thrown in to make one hell of a chaotic mess!

MYSIDE REALITY (GreenWookland Games, 23rd May, $4.99) - Through the Darkness is an exciting first-person adventure where reality and the virtual world merge into one. Finding yourself inside your favorite game, you encounter a mysterious girl named Mira. She claims to be seeking companionship, but her friendliness hides something deeper. In this strange world, you must unravel her secret and understand what’s really going on.

Mystery Lover 2: Forgotten Truth (Cyberisle, 29th May, $11.69) - Upon arriving in Riverville, Leed must find the truth within the chaos and deception, and he must also make a choice between two girls. As autumn gives way to winter, what secrets lie beneath the thick layer of snow covering the city...?

Narcissus (Mad Jackal Games, 4th Jun, $1.99) - Narcissus is an adrenaline-pumping, top down, action-horror game that puts you in the shoes of the last survivor on a doomed spaceship. The clock is ticking, and danger lurks around every corner.

Nice Day for Fishing (Team17, 29th May, $19.99) - When the heroes of Azerim mysteriously vanish, an evil force threatens to take over the lands! Baelin the fisherman NPC must rise up to defend the town of Honeywood the only way he knows how! However, something's different... Baelin's no longer an NPC but... an Adventurer! Can you handle your new found responsibility?! Battle fish with precision timing and magic spells, upgrade your abilities, defeat evil and rebuild Honeywood.

Paint & Panic Bundle (Pixel Maniacs, 26th May, $7.00) - ChromaGun is a first-person puzzler where you wield the power of color to solve tricky challenges. Paint the walls — and WorkerDroids — to guide them through each level. Precision, creativity, and a splash of genius are your keys to success! Then, shift gears with Can't Drive This, a wild multiplayer party game where one player builds the road while the other drives on it. Build fast, drive faster — or plunge into chaos!

Penguin Flight: Beyond The Clouds (Afil Games, 29th May, $3.49) - In Penguin Flight: Beyond the Clouds, join the determined penguin on his quest to defy gravity! This 2D pixel art platformer offers challenging levels, creative obstacles, and high-flying action. Sharpen your reflexes and perfect your timing to master jumps, dashes, and new mechanics as you progress. Each stage presents unique surprises and challenges—all to reach the balloon that lifts you to the next level.

Pinball Spire (indie.io, 29th May, $13.49) - Pinball Spire is a game unlike any other, a pinballvania blending together classic genres - and pinball. Conquer the titular spire as a brave, plucky little pinball called Pip, destined to step into the plunger and explore the inner chambers of a mysterious spire that appeared in their world overnight. Enter the spire.

Rally Arcade Classics (NETKDOS, 1st Jun, $8.99) - Rev up your engines, it’s almost time to race back to the past with Rally Arcade Classics! Including 44 iconic cars from the 70’s, 80’s, 90’s and 00’s, and 48 thrilling tracks to rev up their engines to the max while drifting every close turn, you will never run out of challenges to take upon.

Ramen! Road to Mastery (SAT-BOX, 29th May, $7.00) - Let's make ramen on the Nintendo Switch! Take on ramen orders, make the ramen quickly and correctly, then serve it up! Share Joy-Con for exciting battles with up to 4 players! Reach for the ultimate high score! Make and serve as much ramen as you can before time runs out! Pour the soup, boil the noodles, then add the right toppings! Pay attention to the firmness of the noodles and fill each order correctly!

Remnants of the Rift (Mooncat Games, 29th May, $14.99) - It was all going so well. One day the world’s experiencing a golden age of technology, the next it’s forcibly merged with an alternate dimension. It happens. Now there’s a new reality, a world between worlds: The Bast. Remnants of the Rift is a roguelite tactics game where you can pause, plan, and play. You are Morgan, dimension-diving merc, delving deeper and deeper into The Bast at the request of the factions looking to exploit this new reality. But you’re going to need help to survive in the depths.

REPORT:Horror Haul (Fun Games Studio, 29th May, $5.99) - REPORT: Horror Haul sends you deep into abandoned, nightmare-soaked facilities with one goal—grab the loot and get out alive. The places are dark, the valuables are buried, and the things that live there really don’t like visitors. Stealth is survival. Make a sound, and you’ll have company—and not the friendly kind. Every run is a high-stakes mix of tension, timing, and tough calls. Do you go for that last item or bolt before something hears you breathing? Explore deeper, grab what you can, and hope nothing grabs back.

Shikhondo: Youkai Rampage (CFK, 29th May, $24.99) - Continuing the long line of shoot'em up classics! Boasts unique and charming protagonists, a variety of bosses with bizarre and fantastical designs, and waves upon waves of enemies to keep players on their toes! The charm of Eastern fantasy! In reimagining the Youkai from Korean folktales and historical records from a new perspective, the game features inventive original characters drawn in an elegant fashion and a gripping story fully-voiced by professional voice actresses.

Spin Around (NOSTRA GAMES, 29th May, $1.99) - Spin the ladder, choose your path, and crash into everything around you! Each swing opens up wild new possibilities, keeping the action non-stop and exciting. Simple to learn, but endlessly fun, this is a game you'll want to play again and again. Find the best spin and let the mayhem begin! One perfect move can set off a massive chain of destruction. Spot clever options to see how far and how long you can keep smashing forward! Play forever by uncovering patterns, grabbing rewards, boosting your power, and discovering secret treasures as you break through each level!

Staffer Case: A Supernatural Mystery Adventure (SHINSEGAE I&C, 29th May, $24.99) - Staffer Case is a new sort of mystery game, asking players to find clues, arrange them into documents, and point out the contradictions between them to solve a series of murders. The game is set in a fictional version of London in the 1960s where 10% of all residents have some sort of supernatural ability. In this city, incidents involving staffers, the people who have these abilities, are constantly occurring.

Submersed 2 – The Hive (Relevo, 29th May, $19.99) - SUBMERSED 2 - THE HIVE is a first-person science-fiction horror game, set in the harrowing depths of the Atlantic Ocean. Find resources and weapons, investigate terminals and secret documents, and discover the hidden truth in the underwater facilities where you are trapped.

Superation (Moonsaurus Games, 29th May, $4.99) - Superation is a challenging boxing rogue-like that combines a precise fast-paced boxing combat with the replayability and unlockables that rogue-likes offer in a 9 bosses boss-rush, all while exploring the self improvement philosophy.

The JerryMaya Detective Agency (Cable Nest, 29th May, $14.99) - Unleash your inner detective in this exciting puzzle platforming adventure for kids and families! This interactive mystery game, based on the Swedish children's books with the same name, invites young detectives to solve crimes, uncover clues, and explore the quirky home town of the detectives.

Theater Unrest (Vidas Games, 29th May, $2.99) - You walk up to a ticket booth where only one ticket is left for you to take. You hand your ticket to the ticketmaster and enter the theater to watch the featured film. However, you soon realize that this theater is not normal when you are caught in an endless loop of films and sinister beings begin to show themselves. Inspired by the creepypasta "The Theater".

Two Strikes (Entalto Studios, 23rd May, $19.99) - Experience the electrifying rush of life-or-death duels in a heartbeat! Dive into Two Strikes, a casual 2D fighting saga adorned with mesmerizing hand-drawn animations, whisking you away to a fierce epoch in Japan, where every stroke of the blade could spell doom or glory. Position yourself wisely; every move could be your last. Dart around to close in or evade assaults, seizing the opportunity when foes are within your weapon's grasp! Striking decisively is your path to triumph, yet tread carefully as predictable moves are easily thwarted. Outwit adversaries by masking your intentions, feigning attacks with nimble dashes. And when victory is within sight, unleash devastating strikes to claim your honor!

Vasilisa and Baba Yaga (Games Harbor, 31st May, $13.99) - A spooky adventure where Vasilisa's journey and service to Baba Yaga consist of a series of mini-games with a variety of gameplay mechanics. You will go on a journey with Vasilisa to the land of the dead to obtain the power of fire, which only Baba Yaga can give. Vasilisa already has a magical helper — a doll given by her mother. But this is not enough to deal with the evil stepmother. It is necessary to pass the tests of the mistress of the forbidden forest and prove to her that Vasilisa is worthy to receive the power not only from her mother, but the mother of all mothers — Baba Yaga.

Welcome to Empyreum (Tapioca Games, 29th May, $16.99) - Imagine a place where action, strategy, and simulation intertwine in an amazing way. With characters like Tommy, the narcissistic influencer; Miriam, the desperate mother; Elisabeth, the fortunate girl; and Apolo, the depressed musician, you will embark on a unique journey in this enchanted place that takes away what they want the most.

Werewolf Hunter – Survive The Howl (404 Games, 27th May, $12.99) - Step into the shoes of a fearless hunter in Werewolf Hunter - Survive the Howl, an intense survival game. Experience the chilling thrill of the hunt as you battle deadly werewolves and other lurking threats in the darkness.

Wilmot Works It Out (Finji, 22nd May, $14.99) - You play as Wilmot, who likes to unwind from sorting out a warehouse by sorting out puzzle pieces. Yesterday’s puzzle was a snake wearing a hat, but today’s looks like it might be an octopus? …or maybe that’s a hamburger? Once complete, you decide where to hang it. Then the mail person delivers a brand new puzzle! Oh dear, this one has a few extra pieces - I hope there wasn’t a mix-up at the puzzle delivery service! Complete a series of puzzles to unlock new customisation options for your house, including colours, wallpapers, bookcases, and cats. This house is going to feel like a home in no time at all!

Wizard’s Fortress: Tower Defense (Upscale Studio, 22nd May, $9.99) - Take on the role of a powerful mage and defend your fortress against hordes of demons. Use magic to repel the invaders. Your arsenal includes fireball, ice wave, tornado, meteor, and other destructive spells.

