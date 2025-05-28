Remember SOMA? The survival horror game that initially launched back in September 2015? Well, it's finally coming to the Nintendo Switch thanks to a collaboration between Frictional Games and Abylight Studios.

The debut trailer has just launched and, we'll be honest, it looks a little rough around the edges. It's natural for a game that places such emphasis on visuals and atmsphere to receive a few notable compromises for the Switch, but with the Switch 2 launching next week at the time of writing, we can't help but feel that maybe this one should have been kept back for a bit longer.

YouTube Video
Watch on YouTube

Regardless, we're happy that Nintendo fans will finally get to give it a go. Frictional games is perhaps best known for the Amnesia series, but SOMA is a solid survival horror in its own right, mixing exploration, stealth, and puzzle-solving to great effect.

Frictional Games and Abylight Studios are also planning to launch Amnesia: The Bunker and Amnesia: ReBIrth for the Nintendo Switch at some point in 2025, though specific release dates have yet to be announced.

Will you be checking out Soma on Nintendo Switch? Let us know your thoughts on the debut trailer with a comment down below.

