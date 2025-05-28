Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 814k

Remember SOMA? The survival horror game that initially launched back in September 2015? Well, it's finally coming to the Nintendo Switch thanks to a collaboration between Frictional Games and Abylight Studios.

The debut trailer has just launched and, we'll be honest, it looks a little rough around the edges. It's natural for a game that places such emphasis on visuals and atmsphere to receive a few notable compromises for the Switch, but with the Switch 2 launching next week at the time of writing, we can't help but feel that maybe this one should have been kept back for a bit longer.

Regardless, we're happy that Nintendo fans will finally get to give it a go. Frictional games is perhaps best known for the Amnesia series, but SOMA is a solid survival horror in its own right, mixing exploration, stealth, and puzzle-solving to great effect.

Frictional Games and Abylight Studios are also planning to launch Amnesia: The Bunker and Amnesia: ReBIrth for the Nintendo Switch at some point in 2025, though specific release dates have yet to be announced.