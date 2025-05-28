Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 814k

At last, Front Mission 3: Remake has a release date on Nintendo Switch. Forever Entertainment is bringing the beloved tactical RPG to the console on 26th June 2025.

Front Mission 3: Remake was originally announced way back in 2022 during a Nintendo Direct, and we haven't seen much of it over the years. It did, however, make an appearance at the 2024 Tokyo Game Show, so we suspected we'd be seeing it fairly soon.

In Front Mission 3, you'll follow the stories of Kazuki Takemura and Ryogo Kusama, two Japanese wanzer test pilots who are best friends. The duo are thrown into a military conflict after making a delivery to a military base, which forces Kazuki to make a choice that will change the trajectory of the story.

Will you follow the United States of the New Continent (USN) scenario and find out more about scientist Emir "Emma" Klamsky, or will Kazuki team up with his sister Aliciana "Alisa" Takemura and follow the People's Republic of Da Han Zhong (DHZ) plot?

Here's what to expect from the remake when it lands next month:

Game Features

• Two different engaging storylines - Dive into two immersive storylines defined by your choices in the game, each offering unique perspectives and challenges.

• Improved graphics and animations - enjoy remade visuals and smoother animations suited to modern needs.

• Reorchestrated music - Immerse yourself in a new approach to a classic soundtrack.

• Wanzers’ camo customization - Personalize your Wanzers with new customizable camouflage options for a unique battlefield look.

• New Quick Combat mode - Jump straight into the action with the fast-paced battle mode.

Front Mission 3 originally released on the PlayStation in 1999 — 2000 in the West — and this remake concludes the MegaPixel Studio-developed trilogy in what many consider the best game in the mech series.

In fairness, we didn't love either Front Mission 1st: Remake or Front Mission 2: Remake, with the latter in particular having some translation issues. Both have received various updates over the years, thankfully, but we hope that the extra development time given to Front Mission 3: Remake means we have a winner on-hand out of the gate.

Will you be grabbing Front Mission 3 on Switch next month? Let us know down below.