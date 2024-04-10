You have to give it to developers Storm Trident and G-Craft, these Front Mission 2: Remake updates are coming thick and fast. We thought that the base game was a little rough around the edges when it launched last year, though the devs have since added a lot of content in the ensuing months and the latest patch is available right now.
This ver. 1.0.5 update might not be quite as beefy as some that we have seen in the past, but there are still a couple of decent features to check out here, most notably the addition of a New Game Plus mode to keep you coming back for more.
There's also a handful of translation and bug fixes included this time alongside some new dialogue options and mech colour variants. The full patch notes were shared by the Front Mission Twitter account, and we have collected them together for you to check out below.
Front Mission 2: Remake ver. 1.0.5 (Released 9th April 2024)
New features:
- New Game Plus mode.
- New dialogues are activated depending on the actions taken during missions.
- 5 new Wanzer Camo variants.
- 5 new Wanzer color variants.
Improvements:
- Redone many parts of English and Japanese translations and fixed grammatical errors.
- Added additional particles to some cutscenes.
- Changed the style of some UI fonts.
Fixes:
- Fixed the issue with the game crashing while using the home button during loading screens.
- Fixed problems with game locks on multiple levels.
- Fixed problems with game locks on multiple tutorial lessons.
- Fixed problems with game locks on some arena fights.
- Fixed the double magazine bug.
- Fixed the bug with honor skills.
- Fixed the issue with Uisk Wanzer surrender breaking the inventory.
- Fixed minor stat and information errors in the tutorial.
- Fixed issues with displaying stats in solo arena.
- And more minor fixes and improvements!