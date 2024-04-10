You have to give it to developers Storm Trident and G-Craft, these Front Mission 2: Remake updates are coming thick and fast. We thought that the base game was a little rough around the edges when it launched last year, though the devs have since added a lot of content in the ensuing months and the latest patch is available right now.

This ver. 1.0.5 update might not be quite as beefy as some that we have seen in the past, but there are still a couple of decent features to check out here, most notably the addition of a New Game Plus mode to keep you coming back for more.

There's also a handful of translation and bug fixes included this time alongside some new dialogue options and mech colour variants. The full patch notes were shared by the Front Mission Twitter account, and we have collected them together for you to check out below.

Front Mission 2: Remake ver. 1.0.5 (Released 9th April 2024)