Square Enix has announced that the Final Fantasy series has surpassed a whopping 200 million sales worldwide, five million of which have come from 2023's Pixel Remasters.

To mark the occasion, the studio has released a new patch for all six games in the collection, bringing the Switch editions up to ver. 1.2.0. The patch doesn't address anything too drastic in the titles, though there are a good number of balancing tweaks and bug fixes to help things run that bit smoother.

The full patch notes were shared on the official Square Enix website, and we have gathered them together for you to check out below.

Final Fantasy I-VI Pixel Remaster Ver. 1.2.0 (Released 12th Mar 2025)

Final Fantasy I

The mini-map On/Off setting will now be correctly applied after displaying the full map screen and upon loading.

Some improvements have been made to UI and controls.

Fixed a bug that could prevent gameplay progression after specific control inputs or under specific circumstances.

Minor bugs have been fixed.

Final Fantasy II

The mini-map On/Off setting will now be correctly applied after displaying the full map screen and upon loading.

Some improvements have been made to UI and controls.

Fixed a bug that could prevent gameplay progression after specific control inputs or under specific circumstances.

Minor bugs have been fixed.

Final Fantasy III

The ability to increase the rate that character job level increases at has been added to the assistance features. In addition to changing the EXP and gil acquisition rates, it is now also possible to apply a multiplier of between 0 and 4 times to the amount that job level increases by.

Dialogue text for conversations with companion characters are now displayed in order instead of at random.

The mini-mp On/Off setting will now be correctly applied after displaying the full map screen and upon loading.

Some improvements have been made to UI and controls.

Fixed a bug that could prevent gameplay progression after specific control inputs or under specific circumstances.

Fixed a bug that caused the damage value for the ability "Barrage" to become incorrect.

Minor bugs have been fixed.

Final Fantasy IV

The "Float" status is now maintained after map transitions in dungeons.

The mini-map On/Off setting will now be correctly applied after displaying the full map screen and upon loading.

Adjusted minor battle behaviours.

Adjusted some events.

Some improvements have been made to UI and controls.

Fixed a bug that could prevent gameplay progression after specific control inputs or under specific circumstances, such as during auto-battle.

Minor bugs have been fixed.

Final Fantasy V

The mini-map will now not be displayed under specific circumstances.

The mini-map On/Off setting will now be correctly applied after displaying the full map screen and upon loading.

Adjusted minor battle behaviours.

Some improvements have been made to UI and controls.

Adjusted some sounds such as the sound effect for spear attacks.

Fixed a bug that could prevent gameplay progression and/or corrupt the screen during the ending.

Fixed a bug that could prevent gameplay progression after specific control inputs or under specific circumstances.

Final Fantasy VI