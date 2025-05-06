In 2024, Sega announced it would be teaming up with DC Comics to release a special comic line featuring Sonic the Hedgehog and the rest of his pals as iconic superheroes like Batman and Superman.

It also confirmed at the time this partnership would extend into 2025 and 2026, and today it's followed this up with the announcement it's collaborating with the toy maker JAKKS Pacific. Jakks will be releasing an "all-new toy line" inspired by this DC x Sonic the Hedgehog crossover event.

Here's what to expect from this new toyline, courtesy of the official PR:

"The toy line will feature fan-favorite characters from both franchises, including Sonic, Shadow, Tails, alongside members of DC’s Justice League including Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman, reimagined in bold, action-packed crossover designs. From articulated action figures to vehicles and plush, this dynamic collection will celebrate the heroic energy and visual excitement of both brands."

This new toy line is scheduled to hit shelves and online retailers in Fall 2025. Sega's crossover partnership with DC officially began in March 2025 with the release of the five-issue comic series. Below is a bit more about it, and you can learn more in our previous coverage here on Nintendo Life.