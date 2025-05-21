Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 813k

Here we go, then — after last week's teaser, we now know that Shuten Order, the next game from Danganronpa creator and The Hundred Line: Last Defense Academy's co-director Kazutaka Kodaka is launching on 5th September 2025. The Steam page went live earlier today (thanks Wario64) with a trailer and some screenshots.

While publisher Spike Chunsoft has yet to drop the news itself, it has been teasing an official reveal on its YouTube channel, with the latest video saying "2 remaining". Sounds like Steam went live a little early. Thankfully, Gematsu has uploaded the trailer for us.

Developed by Neilo Inc., the studio behind Alternate Jake Hunter: Daedalus - The Awakening of Golden Jazz, Shuten Order is a "multi-genre" game about the titular organisation, a religious organisation that wishes to bring about the end of humanity.

After founding the nation of Shuten, the leader of the Order is murdered. But, plot twist! The protagonist awakens with no memories, only to find out that he is the leader, the one who has died. And while he's been revived, he has four days to recover his memories and "complete" his resurrection.

There are five suspects, and that means five different routes to go down. These aren't just your standard murder-mystery routes either; every single route is an entirely different "genre". One focuses on Escape-room style gameplay, another is apparently a Romance Adventure, and there's even a top-down puzzle-adventure route.

Kodaka-san is clearly not lacking in ambition here, just like he wasn't with The Hundred Line. If you beat all five routes, you'll also be rewarded with one final chapter, wrapping everything up.

We'll update this piece as soon as Spike Chunsoft publishes more information about the game, but blimey, this sounds absolutely bonkers. We're very in.

Are you excited for Shuten Order? Will you be trying this out on Switch? Confess to us in the comments.