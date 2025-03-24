When Activision announced Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 for release on 11th July 2025, reports began to circulate that suggested original skater Bam Margera may not be included in the new remake.

Known for his roles in Jackass and Viva la Bam, Margera's inclusion in Pro Skater 3 + 4 is reportedly back on the cards thanks to none other than Tony Hawk himself. According to The Nine Club skating podcast (thanks, VGC), co-host Roger Bagley claimed that Margera had been added into the game at the last minute following a demand from Hawk.

“Well, here’s what happened. The game was already done. Tony called up Activision and was like ‘hey, we’re putting Bam in the thing’, and they were like ‘hey, we can’t’. “He goes ‘no, you’re gonna do it’, and basically made them fly Bam back out there to get body-scanned and everything else, and get him back in the game.”

Naturally, none of this has been officially confirmed at the time of writing, but it would no doubt be welcome news to fans of the original THPS3. Bam Margera was a prominent figure at the time thanks to his TV work, though his life unfortunately took a turn for the worse following the death of his friend and fellow Jackass star Ryan Dunn in 2011.

Since then, Margera has been involved in multiple legal issues and has struggled with alcoholism. In 2021, his involvment in Jackass Forever ended during production, with his involvement limited to just a single skit.