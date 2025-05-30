If you've had no luck so far securing a Switch 2 pre-order just yet, and happen to be located in the US, there'll still be some opportunities to grab a system at launch.

Apart from locations like GameStop, Costco and Staples, which are set to offer additional units, it seems Target will also have more stock the day after the system's release. This includes the standalone unit and the Mario Kart World bundle:

"On June 6, Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World Bundle will be available for purchase beginning early morning on Target.com, while supplies last."

As noted, this is "while supplies last" and an online offer. Target has also detailed its process for collecting a Switch 2 on June 5. Here's the full rundown:

"You can begin lining up in the designated queuing location at the entrance of each Target store before stores open on Thursday, June 5. Target team members will distribute physical or digital tickets, which will reserve your product for purchase. Limited stock is available. Ticketing will take place until all tickets have been claimed or 10 minutes prior to store opening. "Ticketed guests will be directed to the electronics area of the store to purchase and pick up their product."

You can find out more about where to pre-order a Switch 2 in our guide here on Nintendo Life. Locations like GameStop are also offering trade-in deals, where you can hand over your old Switch system and products for a price cut on the new device.