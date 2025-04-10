Exactly one year on from its debut presentation, The Triple-i Initiative is back for another round of news drops and announcements.

The show is set to kick off in just a few minutes, promising 45 minutes of world premieres, gameplay reveals and launch dates from over 30 developers. The dev lineup includes the likes of Digital Sun (Moonlighter), Poncle (Vampire Survivors), Fair Play Labs (Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl), Sloclap (Sifu) and many more, so expect to see a good handful of Switch announcements. Who knows, we might even see the odd addition to the Switch 2 lineup, too.

All this happens with no ads and no hosts, so if you're after wall-to-wall gaming news, you've come to the right place. The showcase is set to kick off at 5pm BST / 9am PT / 12pm ET, 6pm CEST, and you can watch along with us by following the link below.

Snacks at the ready? Let's prepare to dive in.