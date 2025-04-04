For the third day running, Nintendo has another batch of piping-hot Switch 2 news for us in the shape of another Treehouse - Live.

Yesterday's presentation saw gameplay showcases for Mario Kart World, Donkey Kong Bananza, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, Drag x Drive, Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour and the Nintendo Switch Online GameCube Library. We also got a taste of GameChat and saw some sweet new features coming to the Nintendo Switch Online mobile app.

In short, we're not sure what else Nintendo could possibly have up its sleeve today!

Well, it has to be something. The Nintendo Today! app promises that today's Treehouse Live will run for three hours (rookie numbers compared to yesterday's stream), so expect to see even more gameplay and reveals. Whether you want to settle in for the long run or check in on the event every few minutes, you can tune in below when things get underway at 7am PT / 10am ET / 3pm BST / 4pm CET / 12am AET.