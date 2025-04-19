Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 809k

Publisher Saber Interactive and developer Twirlbound have unleashed a new trailer for the upcoming 3D adventure game The Knightling, scheduled to launch on Nintendo Switch on 28th August 2025.

If you've not got this one on your wishlist yet, then we'd recommend at least keeping a close eye on it as we approach the release date. It looks lovely. There's undeniably some Zelda influence in there, and we love how the protagonist's sheild can be used for close-range combat, long-range combat, and even traversal.

Granted, we're certain the trailer footage is probably from the PS5 or something, and we're particularly hopeful that this one shows up on the Switch 2, but there doesn't seem to be much here that'll push the original Switch too far. Here's hoping, anyway.

Let's take a look at the official synopsis:

When Clesseia’s legendary guardian, Sir Lionstone, mysteriously disappears, it’s up to his plucky squire to take up his magic shield, journey across the realm’s many regions, and become the hero the people need. In today’s new trailer, you’ll see just how quickly and capably your shield will serve you in combat, movement, exploration and more. Unlock the extraordinary abilities of Sir Lionstone’s trusty bulwark to save the day. Block, bash and parry foes in action-packed battles against mighty monsters and bandits, then jump, slide, dash and glide across the land to discover new locations and master towering platforming challenges. All heroes start small!

Have you got your eye on this one? What do you make of the new trailer? Let us know with a comment.