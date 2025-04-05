Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 803k

Earlier this week, Sega announced it would be releasing five games on the Switch 2 within the launch window the system. One of these happens to be last year's release Sonic x Shadow Generations.

Sega has now provided a slight update about this particular game, revealing a Switch 2 game trailer - noting how the game will be "enhanced and optimized", and is "coming soon" to the new system.

"Sonic and Shadow (and Sonic) are back in SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS, enhanced and optimized for the Nintendo Switch 2! Don't miss out on this amazing collection coming soon - stay tuned for more info!"

There's no mention of any Switch 2 upgrade offer, or anything similar right now, but if we hear anything similar, we'll let you know.

Joining this game on the Sega front during the Switch 2 launch will be Yakuza 0" Director's Cut, the Atlus title Raidou Remastered, Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S, and Two Point Museum. Games like Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds will also hopefully follow later this year.