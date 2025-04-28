The fact that many original Switch accessories will also work on Switch 2 makes the new add-ons less urgent, too. After causing no end of hand trouble with the tiny Joy-Con before investing in a Pro Controller, this winter swore he'd get the equivalent 'Pro' on day one next time around.

But, as lovely as the NS2 version feels, my current Pro Controller will work just fine with Switch 2. And $84.99 / £74.99? Oof, you can get a game for that! Just. We're desperate for one of those GameCube pads...but that's another 60 quid on a total that's already got our banking app buzzing with low-balance notifications. Something's gotta give.

Likewise with the microSD Express cards. Some of us on Team NL have secured an extra 256GB from day one, others can't quite justify the outlay, especially with all these game-key card releases - and when our Switch 1 transfers would blow past a terabyte of storage on their own! Managing our libraries will be a reality of the coming generation for many without shelling out hundreds on expanded memory.

Elsewhere, the Switch 2 Camera looks fairly neat and we're keen to test out its features, but it's arguably not screaming 'ESSENTIAL DAY ONE PURCH'. But then again, if you're eyeing the Mario Party Jamboree NS2 Edition + Crazy Long Title, perhaps you added that to cart along with the rest in one fell swoop.

Maybe that cuboid all-in-one system case gave you GameCube vibes that were impossible to resist. Maybe you've got an AC adapter fetish or you added an extra dock for every TV in the house. Maybe you hang Joy-Con 2 Straps to keep pigeons off your windowsills.

SO. Let us know below what extra goodies you've gone for, or if you're making do with what you've got for the time being.