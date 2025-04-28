Well, the Switch 2 pre-order circus came to town, and it was predictably calamitous.
It feels like the same story every time a console launches these days, with demand vastly outstripping supply and the frenzy to secure a unit at launch generating joy and disappointment in equal measure. We hope those of you who weren't able to get a Switch 2 pre-order in yet will be able to in the coming weeks.
The price of the console and software has been a hot topic since being announced at the start of April, and it makes adding on some extras at launch an even pricier prospect than usual. Add in the tariff-related price-bump applied to all NS2 accessories in the US and we can imagine many people sticking to just the console and a game come 5th June.