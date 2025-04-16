We all know just how influential EarthBound is at this point. Despite initially underselling and putting people off with weird marketing campaigns, the game (and, in turn, series) is one of the most beloved games on the SNES. So it's no wonder that EarthBound-inspired games are a dime a dozen.
Here's one that may have flown under the radar for many, however — Jimmy and the Pulsating Mass from solo developer Kasey Ozymy, a "guy from Texas" who loves Japanese and Japanese-style RPGs. His debut game, made entirely in RPG Maker, launched on Steam and itch.io in August 2018. And now, Ozymy's studio, Starseed Games, is partnering with publisher Electric Airship to bring the turn-based RPG to all consoles, including Switch.
We don't have a date yet, or anything else besides a post on Bluesky from Electric Airship stating "we are working with Starseed Games". But it's something.
With fewer than 500 Steam reviews, and only a handful of mostly-glowing reviews from smaller outlets such as Gaming Trend, Cubed3, and RPGFan (where, full disclosure, the author of this news article is a former writer at RPGFan), not many people are talking about it. YouTuber Nitro Rad also produced a video on the game prior to release. And, from what we've heard, this sounds like a must-play for fans of EarthBound.
Jimmy and the Pulsating Mass isn't just inspired by Nintendo's subversive American-set RPG; it also takes cues from the Breath of Fire series, Final Fantasy V, and horror indie hit Yume Nikke. Boasting over 40 hours of content, the entire game takes place inside the dream of an eight-year-old boy called Jimmy.
It's got first-person turn-based combat just like Dragon Quest, but you have the ability to actually transform into some foes — as long as they're not controlled by the game's big bad, the titular Pulsating Mass. There are horrifying nightmarish dungeons, tons of sidequests, and a beautiful story at the centre of it all.
So, we'll be keeping an eye out for this one, then. In the meantime, you can sign up to the publisher's website to get more details on Jimmy and the Pulsating Mass' console release and other indie RPGs.
Have you played Jimmy and the Pulsating Mass before? Let us know what you think of it in the comments.
SAY LESS
Now, as a life long Earthbound fan, I find the term "Earthbound-inspired" to be overused, or perhaps used incorrectly. While certainly you can be inspired by Earthbound to make something new (I know I was when I wrote my first novel) that doesn't necessarily mean your end product has any correlation to its inspiration. Earthbound-Inspired has always seemed like a catch all for "weird, old school RPG with a modern setting" that misses the point that Earthbound had an undefinable secret sauce that held the thing together in a way most imitators can't match, at least not in the same way.
This is my first time hearing anything about this game. Based on the trailer...yeah, this looks like it has the potential to bring some Mother series vibes. "Earthbound-Inspired" indeed! I'm interested!
@Splash_Woman well said. I get the groans whenever I see Earthbound like. There's so much more to that game than some weirdness in cities and the Giygas fight. The thing I still appreciate most is the efficiency and brevity in the writing. The game says so much with relatively little text, and most supposed Earthbound-likes never shut up and trap the player in endless dialogue & exposition with grossly overcooked weirdness or humor.
Anyway, cautiously optimistic about this one.
I wish I could go back in time and stop 18 year old me from throwing away a near Mint Copy of Earthbound in the BIG Box with the BIG Manual.
@Romoredux I feel that one. Like all of my SNES games, the Earthbound box is long gone. The guide is still on my bookshelf, but it's been abused by water damage, something sticky, time, and the love of child me. There was a moment, a moment I still remember, when my mom and I stood over a bargain bin at Best Buy, staring down at a sea of $20 CIB copies of Earthbound, only one of which became mine. I often wonder where I might be now if my mom had had the foresight in 1995 to buy multiple copies. What if...
