Nintendo's future is very much focused on the launch of the Switch 2, but as we already know it will also be continuing to support the original system (at least until 2026).

The company has already locked in some new Switch titles for next year and during a chat with The Washington Post, Nintendo of America's president Doug Bowser acknowledged how not everyone is necessarily ready to make the jump to Switch 2.

With this in consideration, Nintendo wants to ensure original owners remain "engaged" with the brand as there are over 150 million Switch units out in the wild. Apparently, we might hear more about the plans to keep existing Switch owners coming back for more at the next earnings call.

We have an install base [for the Switch] of 150 million plus units. We’ll probably announce more on May 8, when we have our next earnings call. We want to keep those players engaged. Not all of them may be ready to jump to Switch 2.”

Bowser also notes how Nintendo will continue to "observe consumers" and how they engage with Nintendo at various levels, which can help the company understand what the "future may look like". The "right games" will also play a major part, but it's also understood there are a number of fans who are "absolutely ready" for the Switch 2's launch.

Nintendo has already confirmed games like Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream and Rhythm Heave Groove will coming to the original Switch in 2026.