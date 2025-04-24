The latest Nintendo Download update for North America has arrived, and it's bringing new games galore to the eShop in your region. As always, be sure to drop a vote in our poll and comment down below with your potential picks for the week. Enjoy!

Switch eShop - New Releases

9th Dawn Remake (Valorware, 24th Apr, $15.99) - 9th Dawn Remake is a massive open world RPG bursting with dungeon-crawling adventure. The game has been lovingly re-created based on the original 9th Dawn game released in 2012 … which spawned the 9th Dawn series you know and love! Play in single-player mode, or with a friend with Online or Local co-op modes!

Adventures In Time & Space (Ratalaika Games, 29th Apr, $12.99) - Escape from the Pharaoh's Tomb: After an unlucky adventurer encounters a cursed skull while exploring the remote deserts of Egypt, he suddenly falls into the clutches of the mysterious Pharaoh’s tomb.

Aha! Spot the Change Brain Teaser (TT, 24th Apr, $8.99) - A seemingly ordinary photo from everyday life… But look closely—something in the image will slowly change over 20 seconds. When you spot the change, tap the spot! This brain-training game offers simple controls and quick “Aha!” moments.

Arcade Archives Tatakae! Big Fighter (HAMSTER, 17th Apr, $7.99) - "Tatakae! Big Fighter" is a shooter released by Nichibutsu in 1989. In this game, you can switch between fighter jet and robot form during battle. The key to clearing a stage is to strengthen your ship with power-up items that appear along the way and change its shape to suit the situation.

Atama (IndieGamesStarter, 24th Apr, $9.99) - Atama is a stealth horror game set in an isolated Japanese village. Full of devilish puzzles and sinister creatures, with a gameplay focus on seeing through the eyes of enemies, Atama aims to deliver a fresh experience to the genre. You don't believe in family curses, do you?

Bee Flowers: Royal Garden (Afil Games, 24th Apr, $4.99) - Step into the buzzing kingdom and become the mastermind behind the hive! In Bee Flowers Royal Garden, you’ll guide majestic queen bees across a hexagonal grid, crafting the perfect paths to lead their subjects to flowers and ensure successful pollination.

Blazing Trail (eastasiasoft, 30th Apr, $12.99) - Blazing Trail is an isometric pixel art shooter that requires daring on-the-fly strategy. Use machine guns, missiles and laser power-ups to take down enemy soldiers, demolish buildings and watchtowers, destroy gates, shoot down aircrafts and face off against huge bosses across 7 sprawling combat zones.

Bosorka (Sengi Games, 29th Apr, $5.99) - Bosorka is an exciting action game that combines the best elements of the roguelike and shoot'em up genres with incredibly stylized top-down 3D visualization. Immerse yourself in this dark fantasy world and show the demons who's the power to be reckoned with.

Brain Challenge Spot the Real One! (MASK, 24th Apr, $3.99) - In this brain-training game, your mission is to find the one real image hidden among many convincing lookalikes—before time runs out! They may all look nearly identical at first glance, but if you look closely, you’ll start to spot the subtle differences.

Brain Teaser! Spin & Build Castle (MASK, 24th Apr, $3.99) - This is a fun and challenging puzzle game where you rotate panels to correctly assemble famous castles from around the world. The controls are simple—just look closely at the sample image and tap the panel you want to rotate

Capy’s Quest (ESDigital Games, 25th Apr, $4.99) - Play as a young chef, a Capybara named Capy, and prove that your culinary talent can outshine even the most renowned chefs in the world! Embark on a journey full of obstacles and puzzles, and cook the most delicious dishes in exciting mini-games to delight as many residents of the summer islands as possible!

Cats Visiting Historical Times (AGE Zero, 24th Apr, $4.99) - Travel through Mesopotamia, Ancient Egypt, Ancient Greece, the Roman Empire, the Viking Age, the Middle Ages, and the Golden Age of Pirates—each beautifully recreated with immersive visuals and playful historical details.

Cave of Illusions (Vidas Games, 24th Apr, $4.99) - Cave of Illusions surrounds a series of events in Looninville, New Hampshire, where an eight-year-old girl vanishes abruptly. Her name was Addie Baker, and strangely enough, she is not the first to disappear in Looninville.

Clash of Rivals (EpiXR Games, 24th Apr, $3.99) - Immerse yourself in the world of Clash of Rivals, an exciting strategic card game that puts your tactical skills to the test! Choose from a variety of units—from fearless knights to powerful sorcerers—and build an unbeatable deck to conquer your rivals in thrilling battles.

Cooking Companions (Serenity Forge, 29th Apr, $14.99) - Deep in the woods of the Tatras Mountains, supplies dwindle and flood waters are rising. It’s up to you to keep spirits high and make the most of your survival skills. Will you butter up the right person? Or will you wind up on the chopping block?

Deep Deep Deep Nightmare (QUByte Interactive, 24th Apr, $9.99) - Deep Deep Deep Nightmare is a 2D Top Down Shooter. A little boy didn’t listen to his mother’s warnings that eating too much at night would cause nightmares. Now, he must face hordes of monsters and defeat the nightmare bosses to escape.

DOKAPON! Sword of Fury (Sting, 16th Apr, $24.99) - Spin the wheel and set off on an exciting adventure with your friends! Defeat monsters, purchase weapons, and level up, just like in an RPG. Once you've gathered enough strength, face off against powerful bosses in epic fashion!

Dungeon Slide (GZOE, 15th Apr, $4.99) - Guide the protagonist by cleverly using walls, doors, various gimmicks, traps, and even enemies to collect gems and find the exit. Achieve perfection by collecting all the gems, defeating all enemies, and reaching the exit! A simple yet deeply strategic dungeon exploration puzzle game.

Escape game R00M03 (AlignmentSharp, 24th Apr, $1.00) - Move through 3D space to find hints, solve mysteries and escape from the room. Anyone can play to the end because you can see hints and answers.

Gnomes and Knights (Samustai, 25th Apr, $7.99) - Immerse yourself in the atmosphere of a gloomy medieval dark fantasy and try to find all the gnomes. Meet various characters on your way and try to figure out what happened to this damned world that you yourself (in fact, we) created.

JALECOlle Famicom Ver. Magic John & Totally RAD (City Connection, 23rd Apr, $7.99) - The project 'JALECOlle Famicom Ver.' is a series of consecutive releases of JALECO Famicom titles! The 6th release is 'Magic John & Totally RAD'! A grand adventure where magic and action collide. Use the power of the great magician Zebediah to uncover the secrets of the underground world

Kao The Kangaroo + Urban Trial Playground (Tate Multimedia, 19th Apr, $35.99) - Two great games, endless fun! Kao The Kangaroo – A thrilling 3D platformer inspired by the classics! Join Kao on an epic adventure, master magical gloves, and explore vibrant worlds. Urban Trial Playground – Take your stunt biking skills to the sunny beaches of California! Perform crazy tricks, flips, and combos in this fast-paced racing experience.

Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club TOKIMEKI Roadmap to Future (Bushiroad, 24th Apr, $39.99) - The TOKIMEKI-filled days that you spent with the 12 members of the Nijigasaki High School Idol Club. You loved and cherished all of those sparkling moments, each of which shone like a rainbow. But then, all of those irreplaceable memories suddenly slip away from your mind, lost.

Masters Bowling (Pix Arts, 19th Apr, $9.99) - Experience the thrill of bowling like never before! Step into the ultimate bowling arena designed for endless fun with friends and family. Enjoy local multiplayer action with up to 4 players, creating unforgettable moments and friendly competition.

Monster Popper (Gametry, 18th Apr, $2.49) - Step into a world full of fast-paced action and mischievous monsters! Monster Popper is a dynamic action platformer where you play as a young hero armed with a powerful energy blaster. Your mission is to eliminate waves of crazy, bouncing creatures and defeat giant bosses that threaten the magical kingdom.

MotoGP25 (Milestone, 30th Apr, $49.99) - Join the official Championship and step into the boots of your favorite riders to master the most iconic bikes and tracks of the season. Deep dive into your bike's evolution, choose your own career Turning Points during the season and develop social relationships off track, then watch how these choices evolve over the weekend.

Munchy Mammals (Spelkollektivet, 21st Apr, $4.99) - Munchy Mammals is a tricky puzzle game about strategy, snacking, and survival. Guide adorable animals of various lengths as they munch on fruit—and sometimes each other—to squeeze into their hiding spots!

Ogu and the Secret Forest (SHINSEGAE I&C, 29th Apr, $24.99) - 'Ogu and the Secret Forest' is a 2D adventure game with hand-drawn characters and various types of puzzles. Befriend bouncy characters and defeat strange creatures to unravel the mystery of the charming world.

Out of Moves (Afil Games, 23rd Apr, $4.99) - In a world of mysterious mazes, every move could mean the difference between glory and defeat. With limited moves, you must carefully plan each step to reach the jewel before time runs out.

Plot of the Druid (EDN Adventure4Life Studios, 24th Apr, $15.00) - A mystical comedy adventure with sarcastic British wit, hand-drawn cartoon art, and an innovative shape-shifting ability for solving puzzles. Plot of the Druid is a classic-modern point-and-click game that’s reminiscent of Simon the Sorcerer, Discworld, and Harry Potter.

Sakura Bunny Girls (Gamuzumi, 25th Apr, $9.99) - Yori is a man on a mission. He’s a professional security guard who’ll take on any job if the price is right, and he’s been involved in a fair share of top-secret operations with high stakes and large financial rewards. During one particular job, however, Yori receives quite a shock.

Seedsow Lullaby (Aniplex, 30th Apr, $20.99) - Following three women on an adventure through the Land of the Gods, Seedsow Lullaby is a visual novel that features no choices or branching paths. Accompanying her mother Yoko, Misuzu travels to the year 2050, where her own sixteen-year-old daughter, Tsumugi, joins them as they make for the Eternal Realm.

Silent Mist (Quantum Arcade Limited, 15th Apr, $9.99) - Explore a decayed, forgotten world filled with mysteries and lurking horrors. Struggle to survive in a hostile environment where resources are scarce. Rely on stealth—sometimes, escape is your only option. Unravel the secrets of the mist and the truth behind your lost memories.

Sixtar Gate: STARGAZER (Smilegate, 16th Apr, $14.99) - The spotlight shines once again on Sixtar Gate, introducing STARGAZER, a vibrant blend of rhythm action and engaging storytelling!

Splatter Blocks (Entity3, 26th Apr, $0.99) - Splatter Blocks is a vibrant, fun-filled game where precision meets creativity! Launch adorable cube characters from a springboard into a pool of paint, then splash onto the board to color in the picture. Aim carefully to match the correct colors and fill in the corresponding squares. The more accurate your painting, the higher your score!

Spot the Difference Detective (TT, 24th Apr, $8.99) - This is a fun and easy brain-training game where you find the one hidden mistake in a cute illustration—before time runs out!

Spot the Difference with Masterpieces (TT, 24th Apr, $8.99) - Enjoy world-famous works of art while giving your brain a workout in this fun and thoughtful spot-the-difference game.

Sprint for Survival (Gametry, 19th Apr, $2.49) - In Sprint for Survival, there’s no time to ask questions. You wake up in the dark, the forest is alive, and they’re already coming. Your only option? Move forward. Don’t stop. Don’t think. Dodge, shoot, heal, repeat. Every step is earned, every meter counts, and every shadow hides something worse than the last.

Spy Guy Jigsaw Fun (Trefl S.A, 25th Apr, $4.99) - The first puzzle video game based on Spy Guy board game maps. Discover more than 80 frames on 3 difficulty levels. Face the puzzles on time and take a photo for an album of your creations.

Sunseed Island (RedDeer.Games, 25th Apr, $10.99) - Welcome to Sunseed Island, the perfect escape for cozy gamers who love to farm, explore, and collect! Rebuild a lost village, befriend magical creatures, grow crops, fish in tranquil waters, and upgrade your tools. Discover the secrets of a mystical tree and reconnect the scattered islands!

Super Technos World: River City & Technos Arcade Classics (ARC SYSTEM WORKS, 24th Apr, $29.99) - This exciting collection brings you 12 games in one, from developer Technos Japan known for creating the legendary River City and Double Dragon series. This variety pack of titles includes some gems that haven’t been widely ported before! From arcade classics to region-exclusive titles, you’ll have plenty to explore in this collection! Get your hands on these highly exclusive games of legend!

The Fairy’s Secret (Ratalaika Games, 25th Apr, $11.99) - Two years have passed since the events of The Fairy’s Song, and Marnie has been happily living together with her adorable girlfriend, Lisbeth. Marnie is worried about her grandmother, Iris, who lives in the small, scenic village of Fenchapel.

The Hundred Line -Last Defense Academy- (Marvelous (XSEED), 24th Apr, $59.99) - Enroll in the Last Defense Academy and save humanity from despair! Takumi's choices will decide his future, but there's no telling what kinds of consequences these decisions might have... When the invaders attack, it's up to Takumi to protect the school in tactical RPG battles. Use each student's unique Specialist Skills to turn the tide of battle in his favor! - Read our The Hundred Line -Last Defense Academy- review