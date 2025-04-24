Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 809k

Cropping up in the March 2025 Direct as one of the latecomers to Switch, Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar is Marvelous' latest farming remaster to sprout onto the Nintendo console. Now we know that it's also launching on Switch 2, our interest has piqued. Sounds like the perfect time for a new trailer, no?

Today, Marvelous has done just that. Shared to the studio's Japanese YouTube channel, the new trailer is just about as wholesome as they come, showcasing the game's farming, relationships and animal companions. We're not seeing anything all that groundbreaking from a gameplay perspective, but the improved visuals sure do make Zephyr Town look pretty.

You can pick up and cuddle your pets, stroke the strangely round cows, and perform a ground pound to collect rows of nearby ripe strawberries — what's not to like?

Grand Bazaar is Marvelous' third remake in the Story of Seasons series, with the studio returning to the lesser-known 2008 DS title for this one. Alongside improved visuals, the remake boasts an expanded storyline, new characters and voice acting in select events. All this comes to both Switch and Switch 2 on 27th August.

We recently sat down with series manager Hikaru Nakano to discuss why the team chose to remake this title, what's been improved, and the joys of Zephyr Town. If all that sounds up your street, you'll find our full chat below.