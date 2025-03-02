Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 797k

Following the release of WARRIORS: Abyss in February, Koei Tecmo has announced a "March update" adding another character to the game and much more.

One other highlight is "performance improvements" for the Nintendo Switch version of the game and apart from this are bug fixes and various other adjustments. Here's the full rundown via the Koei Tecmo social media account:

"We have plans for #WARRIORSAbyss coming next month, which will bring many fixes and changes to the game! Get ready to descend into the Inferno once again!"

It's also mentioned how "other" bug fixes and balance adjustments are planned.

Warriors: Abyss - March Update

Additional character

Gauge reaction for barriers of the Level Boss Onigashira

Increase in the rate of unique weapons appearing in treasure chests as mission rewards

Upward adjustments to the effects of some Treasures

Changes to make Formations that are still locked in the Hall of Bonded Souls appear at King's Cauldrons as non-exchangeable items. Additional changes to make Formations that have been unlocked in the Hall of Bonded Souls appear in treasure chests as mission rewards.

Fixes for bug impacting the effects of Player Hero Traits for Sima Yis Unique Weapon

Performance improvements for the Nintendo Switch version

Other bug fixes and balance adjustments are also planned

Alongside this was the following teaser:

We have upcoming plans for #WARRIORSAbyss - it sounds like Emna does too.

"To quell Gouma and his rebellion, I'll need the help of more than just the heroes of Jin... Hm? Who could that be?"

