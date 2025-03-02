Following the release of WARRIORS: Abyss in February, Koei Tecmo has announced a "March update" adding another character to the game and much more.
One other highlight is "performance improvements" for the Nintendo Switch version of the game and apart from this are bug fixes and various other adjustments. Here's the full rundown via the Koei Tecmo social media account:
"We have plans for #WARRIORSAbyss coming next month, which will bring many fixes and changes to the game! Get ready to descend into the Inferno once again!"
It's also mentioned how "other" bug fixes and balance adjustments are planned.
Warriors: Abyss - March Update
- Additional character
- Gauge reaction for barriers of the Level Boss Onigashira
- Increase in the rate of unique weapons appearing in treasure chests as mission rewards
- Upward adjustments to the effects of some Treasures
- Changes to make Formations that are still locked in the Hall of Bonded Souls appear at King's Cauldrons as non-exchangeable items. Additional changes to make Formations that have been unlocked in the Hall of Bonded Souls appear in treasure chests as mission rewards.
- Fixes for bug impacting the effects of Player Hero Traits for Sima Yis Unique Weapon
- Performance improvements for the Nintendo Switch version
- Other bug fixes and balance adjustments are also planned
Alongside this was the following teaser:
We have upcoming plans for #WARRIORSAbyss - it sounds like Emna does too.
"To quell Gouma and his rebellion, I'll need the help of more than just the heroes of Jin... Hm? Who could that be?"
In our review of Warriors: Abyss we called this game a "decent low-budget spinoff in the long-running hack 'n' slash" series:
"We’d give this one a modest recommendation to fans of either roguelites, Musou games, or both, but with the caveat that you may want to wait to pick this one up on a deep sale sometime later on."