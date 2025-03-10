Split Fiction Switch 2
When a new Monster Hunter appears, you'd expect it to stick around in the top spot for a few weeks, right? Well, not if Hazelight has anything to say about it.

The studio's latest co-op adventure, Split Fiction, has arrived with a bang in the UK charts this week, claiming pole position and pushing Monster Hunter Wilds down into second. The latest Sims 4 expansion makes its debut in third and Suikoden I & II HD Remaster arrives in fourth.

Elsewhere, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Super Mario Party Jamboree keep Nintendo in the top 10 (because of course they do) and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury makes a surprise reappearance in the top 40. It's a MAR10 Day miracle!

Now, here's a look at the full top 40 for this week, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles as well as the Switch:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split

NEW

 1 Split Fiction

1

 2 Monster Hunter Wilds

NEW

 3 The Sims 4: Businesses & Hobbies

NEW

 4 Suikoden I & II HD Remaster

PS5 51%, Switch 43%, Xbox Series 6%

2

 5 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

6

 6 Minecraft

3

 7 PGA Tour 2K25

8

 8 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

NEW

 9 Two Point Museum

7

 10 Super Mario Party Jamboree

4

 11 EA Sports FC 25 PS5 58%, Switch 20%, PS4 12%, Xbox Series 11%

11

 12 Grand Theft Auto V

10

 13 Animal Crossing: New Horizons

13

 14 Nintendo Switch Sports

12

 15

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

-

 16 Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition

14

 17 Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

16

 18 Hogwarts Legacy Switch 41%, PS5 25%, PS4 16%, Xbox Series 11%

20

 19 Astro Bot

17

 20 Donkey Kong Country Returns HD

-

 21 NBA 2K25 PS5 76%, PS4 11%, Xbox Series 7%, Switch 6%

23

 22 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition

22

 23 Super Mario Odyssey

34

 24 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition

19

 25 Red Dead Redemption

PS4 62%, Switch 38%

32

 26 Pokémon Violet

15

 27 Sonic X Shadow Generations Switch 45%, PS5 40%, Xbox Series 9%, PS4 6%

-

 28 Pokémon Scarlet

25

 29 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga PS5 57%, Switch 30%, PS4 10%, Xbox Series 4%

35

 30 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

24

 31 Batman Arkham Collection
- 32 LEGO Marvel Collection

36

 33

Sniper Elite: Resistance

-

 34 New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

33

 35 Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

-

 36 Dark Souls Trilogy

-

 37

Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu!

40

 38 The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

-

 39 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

-

 40 Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury

Did you pick up anything new this week? Let us know what you think of the latest charts in the comments below.