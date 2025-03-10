When a new Monster Hunter appears, you'd expect it to stick around in the top spot for a few weeks, right? Well, not if Hazelight has anything to say about it.
The studio's latest co-op adventure, Split Fiction, has arrived with a bang in the UK charts this week, claiming pole position and pushing Monster Hunter Wilds down into second. The latest Sims 4 expansion makes its debut in third and Suikoden I & II HD Remaster arrives in fourth.
Elsewhere, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Super Mario Party Jamboree keep Nintendo in the top 10 (because of course they do) and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury makes a surprise reappearance in the top 40. It's a MAR10 Day miracle!
Now, here's a look at the full top 40 for this week, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles as well as the Switch:
|Last Week
|This Week
|Game
|Platform Split
|
NEW
|1
|Split Fiction
|
1
|2
|Monster Hunter Wilds
|
NEW
|3
|The Sims 4: Businesses & Hobbies
|
NEW
|4
|Suikoden I & II HD Remaster
|
PS5 51%, Switch 43%, Xbox Series 6%
|
2
|5
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|
6
|6
|Minecraft
|
3
|7
|PGA Tour 2K25
|
8
|8
|Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
|
NEW
|9
|Two Point Museum
|
7
|10
|Super Mario Party Jamboree
|
4
|11
|EA Sports FC 25
|PS5 58%, Switch 20%, PS4 12%, Xbox Series 11%
|
11
|12
|Grand Theft Auto V
|
10
|13
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|
13
|14
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|
12
|15
|
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|
-
|16
|Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition
|
14
|17
|Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
|
16
|18
|Hogwarts Legacy
|Switch 41%, PS5 25%, PS4 16%, Xbox Series 11%
|
20
|19
|Astro Bot
|
17
|20
|Donkey Kong Country Returns HD
|
-
|21
|NBA 2K25
|PS5 76%, PS4 11%, Xbox Series 7%, Switch 6%
|
23
|22
|The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition
|
22
|23
|Super Mario Odyssey
|
34
|24
|The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition
|
19
|25
|Red Dead Redemption
|
PS4 62%, Switch 38%
|
32
|26
|Pokémon Violet
|
15
|27
|Sonic X Shadow Generations
|Switch 45%, PS5 40%, Xbox Series 9%, PS4 6%
|
-
|28
|Pokémon Scarlet
|
25
|29
|LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
|PS5 57%, Switch 30%, PS4 10%, Xbox Series 4%
|
35
|30
|The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
|
24
|31
|Batman Arkham Collection
|-
|32
|LEGO Marvel Collection
|
36
|33
|
Sniper Elite: Resistance
|
-
|34
|New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
|
33
|35
|Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon
|
-
|36
|Dark Souls Trilogy
|
-
|37
|
Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu!
|
40
|38
|The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
|
-
|39
|Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
|
-
|40
|Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
[Compiled by GfK]
Did you pick up anything new this week? Let us know what you think of the latest charts in the comments below.
Love to see Split Fiction on top and yep, fingers crossed we'll eventually see it come to Switch 2, too!
Also happy to see Monster Hunter Wilds in 2nd, Suikoden in 3rd and selling pretty well on Switch even though "slightly" less than on PS5, 8 Deluxe in 5th, Two Point Museum in 9th, Jamboree in 10th, New Horizons in 13th, Switch Sports in 14th, Wonder in 15th, Hogwarts Legacy in 18th and selling the most on Switch, Astro Bot in 19th, Country Returns in 20th and so on!
The Sims 4: Businesses & Hobbies was on number 3. 😊
I spent all weekend playing Split Fiction with my wife and it is SO good.
The Sims 4...
A game more than 10 years old, that still lacks features that The Sims 3 had on day one. And costs more than €1000 if you want all DLC.
Also with the forced Co-Op Split Fiction has absolutely 0 reason to be on a handheld console.
Really impressive for a co-op only game that didn't even release on Switch.
@sanderev 0 reason
Reason 1 - it has 2 player ONLINE
Reason 2 - COUCH co-op
Also Luigis Mansion 3 is a Switch EXCLUSIVE and it's the best 2 player couch co-op game my wife and I have played. That isn't a reason for Split Fiction to be on Switch 2, but it's certainly a precedent.
Maybe just tell people your account got hacked. 😉
@rjejr I never knew Luigi's Mansion 3 was exclusive co-op. At least my copy of the game isn't.
Also online multiplayer / couch-co-op isn't much fun when playing on the go.
@sanderev Then it wouldn't be for you, but some people do use their Switch as a home console. So not exactly 0 reason.
@sanderev
You are aware the previous game, It Takes Two, is on Switch and sold quite well on the system?
@sanderev
"Also with the forced Co-Op Split Fiction has absolutely 0 reason to be on a handheld console."
weird thing to say IMO, on a number of levels. ✌️
Seeing Suikoden arrive in 4th has me hopeful that Konami sees how much the series means to so many people. Obviously I pre-ordered... though... I kind of wish I hadn't. The "Day One Edition" has a butt-ugly "sticker" on it, telling me of the pre-order bonus I have no intention of using. Kind of wish I had the "Regular" edition instead.
@sanderev I mean, they did the exactly same thing with their previous game (It Takes Two), and that came out for the Switch.
@sanderev Whether you like it or not, the Switch is a hybrid (handheld and tv console).
