When a new Monster Hunter appears, you'd expect it to stick around in the top spot for a few weeks, right? Well, not if Hazelight has anything to say about it.

The studio's latest co-op adventure, Split Fiction, has arrived with a bang in the UK charts this week, claiming pole position and pushing Monster Hunter Wilds down into second. The latest Sims 4 expansion makes its debut in third and Suikoden I & II HD Remaster arrives in fourth.

Elsewhere, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Super Mario Party Jamboree keep Nintendo in the top 10 (because of course they do) and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury makes a surprise reappearance in the top 40. It's a MAR10 Day miracle!

Now, here's a look at the full top 40 for this week, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles as well as the Switch:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split NEW 1 Split Fiction 1 2 Monster Hunter Wilds NEW 3 The Sims 4: Businesses & Hobbies NEW 4 Suikoden I & II HD Remaster PS5 51%, Switch 43%, Xbox Series 6% 2 5 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 6 6 Minecraft 3 7 PGA Tour 2K25 8 8 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 NEW 9 Two Point Museum 7 10 Super Mario Party Jamboree 4 11 EA Sports FC 25 PS5 58%, Switch 20%, PS4 12%, Xbox Series 11% 11 12 Grand Theft Auto V 10 13 Animal Crossing: New Horizons 13 14 Nintendo Switch Sports 12 15 Super Mario Bros. Wonder - 16 Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition 14 17 Kingdom Come: Deliverance II 16 18 Hogwarts Legacy Switch 41%, PS5 25%, PS4 16%, Xbox Series 11% 20 19 Astro Bot

17 20 Donkey Kong Country Returns HD

- 21 NBA 2K25 PS5 76%, PS4 11%, Xbox Series 7%, Switch 6% 23 22 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition 22 23 Super Mario Odyssey

34 24 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition 19 25 Red Dead Redemption PS4 62%, Switch 38% 32 26 Pokémon Violet

15 27 Sonic X Shadow Generations Switch 45%, PS5 40%, Xbox Series 9%, PS4 6% - 28 Pokémon Scarlet

25 29 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga PS5 57%, Switch 30%, PS4 10%, Xbox Series 4% 35 30 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

24 31 Batman Arkham Collection

- 32 LEGO Marvel Collection

36 33 Sniper Elite: Resistance

- 34 New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

33 35 Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

- 36 Dark Souls Trilogy

- 37 Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu! 40 38 The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom - 39 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

- 40 Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury

[Compiled by GfK]

