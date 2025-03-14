While it was rumoured for more months than we care to remember, the wait for Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4's 11th July release date still feels like a long one. Fortunately, Spotify is here to make things a little bit easier.

The streaming service has given us our first look at the upcoming bundle's soundtrack, and it looks every bit as rocking as you would hope. Alongside some returning classics like Motörhead's 'Ace of Spades' and 'Amoeba' by Adolescents, 3 + 4 will also feature a boatload of new tracks including ScHoolboy Q and Kendrick Lamar's 'Collard Greens' and Wavves' 'King of the Beach'.

You can give the whole thing a listen on Spotify right now, but for those who want to give it a peruse before diving in, we've listed the full 20-track playlist for you to check out below:

Song Aritst Ace of Spades Motörhead Them Bones (2022 Remaster) Alice In Chains Ultimate Denzel Curry Damaged Goods Gang of Four 96 Quite Bitter Beings CKY yankee and the brave (ep.4) Run The Jewels, EI-P, Killer Mike King of the Beach Wavves Reat Thing Turnstile Not the Same Bodyjar New Wage Slavery End It HEAD Jeff Rosenstock Collard Greens ScHoolboy Q, Kendrick Lamar Outta Here KRS-One Result T.C.M.F Dog Years Urethane Charlotte Kittie Mass Appeal Gang Starr Faster Than The World H2O Roadkill Starcrawler Amoeba Adolescents

Seeing a track line-up like this has certainly helped lift our spirits a little after we discovered last week that Pro Skater 4 won't be offering the original Career Mode and will instead impose the classic two-minute time limit on challenges. Ah well, at least those two minutes will be full of bangers.