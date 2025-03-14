Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4
Image: Activision

While it was rumoured for more months than we care to remember, the wait for Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4's 11th July release date still feels like a long one. Fortunately, Spotify is here to make things a little bit easier.

The streaming service has given us our first look at the upcoming bundle's soundtrack, and it looks every bit as rocking as you would hope. Alongside some returning classics like Motörhead's 'Ace of Spades' and 'Amoeba' by Adolescents, 3 + 4 will also feature a boatload of new tracks including ScHoolboy Q and Kendrick Lamar's 'Collard Greens' and Wavves' 'King of the Beach'.

You can give the whole thing a listen on Spotify right now, but for those who want to give it a peruse before diving in, we've listed the full 20-track playlist for you to check out below:

Song Aritst
Ace of Spades Motörhead
Them Bones (2022 Remaster) Alice In Chains
Ultimate Denzel Curry
Damaged Goods Gang of Four
96 Quite Bitter Beings CKY
yankee and the brave (ep.4) Run The Jewels, EI-P, Killer Mike
King of the Beach Wavves
Reat Thing Turnstile
Not the Same Bodyjar
New Wage Slavery End It
HEAD Jeff Rosenstock
Collard Greens ScHoolboy Q, Kendrick Lamar
Outta Here KRS-One
Result T.C.M.F
Dog Years Urethane
Charlotte Kittie
Mass Appeal Gang Starr
Faster Than The World H2O
Roadkill Starcrawler
Amoeba Adolescents

Seeing a track line-up like this has certainly helped lift our spirits a little after we discovered last week that Pro Skater 4 won't be offering the original Career Mode and will instead impose the classic two-minute time limit on challenges. Ah well, at least those two minutes will be full of bangers.

What do you make of this Pro Skater 3 + 4 tracklist? Rock out in the comments.

