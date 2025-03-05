Sigh... We really don't like reporting on this kind of stuff, but alas, it's our duty to you, our dear readers, to know what you're getting yourself into.

Judging from images of the box art online, it looks like Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 will require a mandatory download on the Nintendo Switch. Now, it's not known at this stage exactly what kind of download will be needed, but given that it's seemingly a requirement and not an option, we're guessing that the base game simply doesn't fit on a standard Switch cartridge.

We've reached out to Activision for some more information and will update when we hear back, but if this is indeed the case, it's a bit of a blow for physical enthusiasts. For many, having parts of the game missing from the cartridge may not provide many issues in the short term, but could potentially result in problems years down the line when said download may no longer be possible. For others, heck, maybe a download isn't possible at all.

Fingers crossed the download just entails cosmetics or additional settings, but if it's something substantial like full levels or even an entire game, then that's not good.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 was recently confirmed after weeks of rumours and speculation. Launching on 11th July 2025, it will offer up a brand new level called Waterpark in addition to the iconic locations found within the original 2001 and 2002 Gamecube classics.

We've got our fingers crossed for a native Switch 2 release once Nintendo gets its upcoming Direct presentation out of the way; maybe the game will actually fit on the cartridge in that case.