Although the Switch is soon to be replaced by its new and improved successor, Nintendo and other companies are still releasing all sorts of new content on the original hybrid system. This includes many different apps and next week some new Splatoon-themed content will be made available in Japan.

As highlighted by GoNintendo, it's the Shogakukan Splatoon Manga Splatoon Comics Pack which is releasing in Japan on 13th March 2025 for the affordable price of 100 Yen. It will include the Splatoon manga library which is distributed locally by VIZ Media here in the West. Here's a rough translation:

"Shogakukan's manga app series is now available on Nintendo Switch™! Read "Splatoon" on your TV! This is an app that allows you to read the popular comic "Splatoon". This app contains volumes 1 to 3. After that, you can purchase additional content."

Users will be able to read this manga on the big screen or in handheld mode on the go at any time. This includes the ability to use touch controls and the regular buttons to navigate. You'll also be read this manga by holding the device vertically.

There's no word on a local release, but if we hear anything related or similar to this, we would let you know.

Would you be interested in checking out this manga on Switch? Have you already read this series? Tell us in the comments.